SUBSCRIBER EXTRA: Video from July 14, 2022 LOST Presentation

A family is on a tense road trip from Sacramento, California to St Louis, Missouri. The kid is tired; the dad seems conflicted; there’s clearly some unspoken tension between the mother and the grandfather. You get the impression that not everybody is keen on this cross-country move, but you don’t yet know why. I was just getting interested in this small-scale domestic drama when things kicked off properly: stopping at a roadside motel for the night, the little family gets caught up in an escalating stand-off when they are taken hostage by three brothers who have just robbed a sheriff.

