Woman shot in fingers as she was sleeping during gunfight outside apartment

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A woman was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn , New York while laying in her own bed, authorities say.

The 37-year-old was at her home in the Crown Heights neighbourhood when police say she was shot on early Thursday morning at about 1.30am.

Her husband was downstairs watching a film at the time of the incident, ABC7 New York reported, and told police he heard a loud bang upstairs.

The woman, who has not been identified, said she woke-up suddenly in pain and realised she had been shot in her middle and ring fingers on her left hand.

She was laying in her bed when the bullet came through her window at a property between Pacific and Dean streets, according to News12 .

Her husband said she came downstairs screaming with blood all over her hand. The couple’s three children were asleep.

Police were called to the address when the woman noticed a bullet-sized hole in her bedroom window, which led to suspicions of a shooting, ABC New York reported.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in a stable condition and is due to have surgery next week. Her injuries were reported as fractured fingers.

Police are investigating and it was unclear what the reason for the shooting was. A single shell casing was found outside the home but no further evidence or suspects were located.

Reports said the incident was the latest in a series of overnight shootings in New York City, after four people were killed on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $13.6m in new spending on gun violence prevention on Thursday, with more than $9m going to non-profit organisations and hospitals working on gun violence intervention.

Police figures for last month show that the murder rate in New York City is down 31 per cent on the same period last year, although concerns about gun crime remain high.

Kathy Hochul
