ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Siya Kolisi hopes South Africa’s series decider against Wales will build character

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIAB4_0ggzXLhg00

South Africa rugby skipper Siya Kolisi believes that cup final experiences build character as the Springboks prepare for a Test series decider against Wales rugby .

Cape Town’s DHL Stadium hosts a winner-takes-all third game on Saturday after South Africa triumphed in Pretoria and Wales levelled things up with an historic success in Bloemfontein last weekend.

The 13-12 victory was Wales’ first over the world champion Springboks in South Africa, setting up an intriguing finale.

“We have been in these situations before, and it builds character,” Kolisi said.

“The coaches want us to be in situations such as these, so this is nothing new for us. But I am sure Wales have been in these situations, too.

“Wales are a tough team – they don’t stop playing for 80 minutes – but we are looking forward to this weekend.

“We looked at last week’s game and where they were strong, and we have been working on that and on improving our game.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled eight of the 2019 World Cup-winning team – Kolisi included – for the Wales showdown.

It is also South Africa’s last game before they open their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand on August 6.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said: “We are still in a building phase to the World Cup (next year).

“Last week, we were not happy with the result. We had several opportunities which could have allowed us to put them away, but we didn’t use them.

“This week will probably tell us where we are as a team. We have no doubt it is going to be another big tussle, but we will do everything we can to win.

“Wales have a similar style of play, and they can feed off scraps and create something from nothing, so we are aware of the challenge that lies ahead.”

The third Test marks Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth’s 100th cap – he is the seventh South African to reach that landmark – with hooker Bongi Mbonambi making his 50th Test match appearance.

Kolisi added: “This is a special occasion for Eben and his family.

“It is special to achieve what he has, and to be the youngest player to achieve it makes it even more remarkable, so we are happy for him and for Bongi.

“We want to win this match for them, but more importantly for the Springboks and the people of South Africa.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ellen White can change the way women’s football is thought about, Kelly Smith claims

A record-breaking Euro 2022 from Ellen White would ignite a paradigm shift in the perception of women’s football, says former England star Kelly Smith.White can match Wayne Rooney’s 53-goal England record as early as Wednesday if she nets in the their quarter-final clash with Spain.The Manchester City striker surpassed Smith’s 46-goal tally in November to become the Lionesses’ all-time top scorer and edged ever closer to Rooney’s total with a brace in England’s 8-0 group stage rout of Norway.While White herself prefers to redirect attention to her Group A-topping squad’s collective efforts, Smith, who won 117 caps for England, was...
UEFA
The Independent

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead in Florence hotel room

British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a hotel in Italy.Staff at Hotel Continentale in Florence found the body of the 40-year-old retired rugby star, from Manchester, in his room on Saturday morning. Police were then alerted.He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. She is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.Mr Bibey has played for a number of teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, and Leigh Centurions.Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played...
WORLD
The Independent

‘My world is falling apart’: Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones diagnosed with dementia

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.Jones, capped 75 times and a member of the British and Irish Lions squad on the 2005 tour of New Zealand, received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December last year.In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jones said: “I feel like my world is falling apart.“I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is among those defending titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siya Kolisi
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle.During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa. In his speech, Prince Harry praised Mandela’s work and legacy while revealing he has a photo of his mother and the activist on his wall “and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy