G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
Dyson Daniels, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The G League Ignite said Friday that the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada.

The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas, about 15 miles from their new home.

The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year, Dyson Daniels this year — in its first two seasons.

“With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.

The team’s new arena, the Dollar Loan Center, is a 5,500-seat building that opened earlier this year. It also is home to American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights — the Henderson Silver Knights — and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

