ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quarterback derby highlights Steelers' return to Latrobe

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRhjC_0ggzWhOP00

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7-1)

CAMP SITE: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

LAST YEAR: The Steelers reached the playoffs in QB Ben Roethlisberger's final season, getting there with a mostly smoke and mirrors approach. The Steelers were 8-2-1 in one-score games and 1-5 when the margin was nine points or more. They were outclassed in the playoffs, getting blown out in Kansas City in Roethlisberger's final game. While the defense struggled against the run — finishing last — linebacker T.J. Watt looked worth every penny of his record-setting contract, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year after racking up an NFL-record tying 22 1/2 sacks. Rookie running back Najee Harris was every bit as good as advertised, rolling up 1,667 total yards and 10 touchdowns. The passing game, however, was pedestrian most of the season and the inability to consistently get the ball downfield because of protection issues and a decline in Roethlisberger's accuracy when going deep combined to make Pittsburgh predictable and often overmatched against quality opponents.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Mitch Trubisky, QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens, DE DeMarvin Leal, WR Calvin Austin III, LB Myles Jack, OL James Daniel, C Mason Cole, CB Levi Wallace, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR Gunner Olszewski, GM Omar Khan (promoted to replace Kevin Colbert), assistant GM Kevin Weidl. Senior defensive assistant Brian Flores.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired), DE Stephon Tuitt (retired), GM Kevin Colbert (retired), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Eric Ebron, LB Joe Schobert, OG Trai Turner, RT Zach Banner.

CAMP NEEDS: The Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019 this summer, and head to camp with a question mark at quarterback for the first time in a generation following Roethlisberger's retirement. Perhaps even bigger than who the starter is will be cohesion in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive line has been revamped for the second time in as many seasons with the arrival of Daniel and Cole and the defensive line is hoping a fully recovered Tyson Alualu plus the late addition of Ogunjobi will give perennial Pro Bowler Cam Heyward some needed help.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: The three-way duel — for now — between Trubisky, Pickett and Mason Rudolph will dominate the conversation throughout August. Trubisky worked almost exclusively with the starters during organized team activities and minicamp, meaning if he's going to be unseated, he's going to have to be outplayed by a considerable margin. There are few other truly vacant jobs up for grabs, though Ogunjobi — if healthy — could be in line to take the majority of snaps at defensive tackle, which would let Alualu be more of a rotational player at age 35.

EXPECTATIONS: There's a sense offensive coordinator Matt Canada met Roethlisberger in the middle last season in terms of what the offense would look like. Expect Canada to add several new wrinkles now that he has a couple of quarterbacks that — while lacking Roethlisberger's resume — will be able to make plays outside of the pocket. The addition of Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins in January and then filed a class-action suit against the NFL for what he alleges are racist hiring practices, gives head coach Mike Tomlin another brain to pick as he and first-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin try to restore a bit of toughness to a defense that was pushed around at times.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +7000

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Looks To Have Landed Another Sponsorship

After the Cleveland Browns finally traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, it seems very unlikely that he will be welcome ever again in Northeast Ohio. However, it seems like Mayfield’s new market has already embraced him. It started during his introductory press conference when...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ intense offseason work will please Bears fans

The Chicago Bears are looking to turn things around in 2022 and make a run at the playoffs with a new head coach at the helm in Matt Eberflus. But, their ultimate success will certainly come down to how quarterback Justin Fields plays. After a sub-par rookie campaign, the hope is that Eberflus can help the ex-Ohio State standout thrive in his offensive system.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Steelers Remove Ketchup Bottles From Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers have began changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Local news station KDKA caught the beginning of the new as construction crews started making changes to the North Shore arena. Local news stations KDKA and WTEA caught the construction crew begin removing the Heinz Field sign and taking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle Comes Down: NFL World Reacts

The ketchup bottles are starting to come down from Acrisure Stadium. Heinz Field was renamed Acrisure Stadium last week when Acrisure bought the naming rights to the Steelers stadium. Before that, Heinz had the naming rights for the last two decades. Here's a video of one of the ketchup bottles...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Defensive Player#Rookie#Qb#Gm
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Noah Strackbein Talks Steelers Biggest Training Camp Headlines With Familia FBB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a little more than a week from returning to the football field and heading to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Plenty of eyes will be on the quarterbacks, but the Steelers have a number of training camp headlines you pay attention to. All Steelers publisher Noah Strackbein joins Familia FBB and tackles both sides of the ball to discuss the biggest stories heading into camp, and what to expect from Pittsburgh this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy