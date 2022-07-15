ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Route 18 bridge set to reopen Friday afternoon

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKalM_0ggzUc3C00

It wont be long before drivers can use the Route 18 bridge in Girard.

The two finished teardrop roundabouts are the first in the state, potentially creating a learning curve for drivers.

The bridge on Route 18 above I-90 is expected to open Friday afternoon for north and southbound travel.

Construction of the bridge has been underway since 2021 after an overheight vehicle hit the bridge last August, and is part of a project to reconstruct nearly 7-miles of road on and around I-90.

Route 18 bridge in Girard to reopen this week, PennDOT reports

According to PennDOT, the roundabouts will improve traffic efficiency and safety at the interchange.

“It’s going be something new and it’s going to be a new pattern, just take your time and follow the signs. But with the roundabouts it does keep the flow of traffic going and it’s a lot safer. They’ve done research and studies where it’s safer. Also, it helps with the bridge,” said John Murcavage, project manager, PennDOT.

The whole project is still on track to be completed by Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Route 18 in Albion to close for railroad work

Oil City, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Route 18 (State Street) in Albion Borough will be closed to through traffic beginning on July 20, 2022 for railroad work, and a detour will be in place. According to PennDOT, CN Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Canal...
ALBION, PA
WYTV.com

Traffic alert for bridge repairs over I-79

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers in Mercer County. Starting Monday morning, work will begin to replace three bridges over I-79. The replacements will be at the two bridges on Clintonville Road over I-79 North and South in Finley Township and Fox Mine Road over I-79 in Jackson Township.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Falling Gas Prices Provide Sign of Hope for Erie Drivers

Even though gas prices are way higher than they were one year ago, they are continuing to slowly come back down. Pennsylvania drivers are paying an average of $4.67 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That is 11 cents less than last week and 33 cents per gallon...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured in crash that closed road near Grove City

One person is dead, another is hospitalized following a traffic accident that shut down State Route 173 south of Grove City. State police say the one-vehicle crash closed 173 between Old Mill Road and Airport road just after 2 a.m. Monday. Two people were taken to AHN Grove City Hospital.
GROVE CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Girard, PA
YourErie

I-79 re-opens following three-car pile-up

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Update: A reported crash has caused a three-car pile-up on Interstate 79 southbound at about 3 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the crash happened just south of the Edinboro exit at Route 6N and both northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 were closed down. The crash was finally cleared and all lanes have […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Restaurant owner reacts to Girard bridge over I-90 reopening soon

Finally, the Girard bridge over Interstate 90 might be reopening soon, leaving business owners ready to get back to normal. According to Jill Harry, the press secretary for PennDOT, the bridge is expected to reopen sometime within the week. For the owner of Madeline’s Dining and Events located on Route 18, he said it’s been […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Multiple departments respond to North East fire

Multiple departments were called out to a house fire located in the the 10,000 block of Sidehill Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming form the house, but the fire was contained to just the inside. Crews were able to put it out before it spread. No body was inside the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
WYTV.com

Man killed in Mercer County crash

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 28-year-old man from Petrolia, Pa. was killed in a crash in Mercer County Monday. Police say Matthew Bell was driving on Route 173, near Old Mill Road at about 2 a.m. when he lost control and went off the left side of the road hitting a mailbox and rolling over several times.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One person allegedly hit by car in Erie

One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer collision

A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15. The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
YourErie

Two leave scene of accident after car hits Peach St. church

A local church is left with a mess on its hands after a car crashed into the building overnight. That accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Peach Street, near the intersection with Myrtle Street. That’s where a driver reportedly lost control of their car and slammed into a parked […]
abc27 News

Pennsylvania motorcyclist arrested for leading State Police on high speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

New kayak launch unveiled in Mercer County

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in. A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge. The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
WFMJ.com

Police issue missing endangered advisory for missing Meadville woman

Several agencies have been searching south of Meadville for a missing woman that State Police say may be in danger. Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for 34-year-old Candice Caffas of Meadville. The search focused along French Creek in West Mead and Union Townships on Saturday. She was...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Thefts in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence along State Highway 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, to speak with a known victim about a possible theft around 9:12 p.m. on June 22. Specific details on the...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take action to repair the property […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Port Farms Second Annual Flower Festival to kick off on August 6

(Waterford, PA) – Port Farms will open for the 2022 season featuring their second annual Flower Festival on August 6, 2022, where guests can enjoy farm activities and pick zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos. “After seeing so many guests enjoy the flower fields last year, we are so excited to make this festival an annual event”, […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy