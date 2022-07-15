ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Woman found shot to death outside Lehigh County warehouse identified

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i4Sq_0ggzUM7g00

A woman who was found shot to death outside a warehouse in Lehigh County has been identified.

Forty-four-year-old Maria Guzman-Rodriguez, of Allentown, was found dead outside Lineage Logistics in Upper Macungie Township early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road around 4 a.m.

That's where officers found Guzman-Rodriguez's body next to an SUV.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive. However, her death has been ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Police say witnesses saw a man drive away from the scene in a red Nissan.

The coroner's office said it is investigating alongside the Upper Macungie Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office Homicide Task Force.

MORE TOP STORIES:

  • Suspect wanted for 3 random killings arrested during Philadelphia raid: Sources
  • Woman critically injured after trying to save kids from ocean in Brigantine
  • John Fetterman's absence raises stakes for Democrats in key Senate race
  • Suspect wanted in Philly shooting death, 2 Boston stabbings arrested in Massachusetts
  • National leaders traveling to Philly to launch 988, new suicide prevention lifeline dialing code

    • Comments / 2

    Related
    WFMZ-TV Online

    Police use tourniquet to save Allentown shooting victim

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Allentown. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Front Street, police said. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, so they applied a tourniquet before first responders took...
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Shooting#Philadelphia#Boston#Democrats#Violent Crime#Lineage Logistics#Nissan#Senate#Massachusetts National
    CBS Philly

    At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

    PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
    PHILADELPHIA, PA
    WFMZ-TV Online

    Man gets 30-60 years in prison for stabbing pregnant teen

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The man who tried to kill a pregnant girl in Allentown has learned his fate. Gabriel A. Ramos was sentenced last week to 30-60 years in prison for stabbing the teenager, who he believed to be the mother of his unborn child, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
    ALLENTOWN, PA
    CBS Philly

    17-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

    PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in East Frankford on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street at 11:37 p.m. The teenage boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left elbow and left leg. Police transported him to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to the police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
    PHILADELPHIA, PA
    NBC Philadelphia

    ‘Exposed' Woman Bleeding From ‘Private Area' Found Unresponsive in Philly Park

    A woman was found unresponsive and bleeding from “her private area” in a Philadelphia park Sunday night, police said. The 55-year-old woman’s body was also “exposed” when she was found in the park on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia around 7:40 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.
    abc27 News

    Police investigating Lancaster shooting that injured 2

    LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City police are investigating a shooting that hurt two people. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Investigators say the shooting happened on the 300 block of N. Queen Street around 3...
    LANCASTER, PA
    WFMZ-TV Online

    Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Schuylkill County jeweler

    The woman who was accused of fatally stabbing a prominent Schuylkill County jeweler in Louisiana three years ago has pleaded guilty. Megan Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents. Hall faces up to 15 years in prison. Hall was sent to prison...
    WFMZ-TV Online

    Man dead after early-morning motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

    BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man died in a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the midnight crash in the area of West Union Boulevard and Eaton Avenue, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
    BETHLEHEM, PA
    WGAL

    2 injured in Lancaster shooting

    Police in Lancaster say two people were shot early Sunday morning. According to police, the shootings were in the 300 block of North Queen Street around 3 a.m. The extent of the victims' injuries are not known at this time. An investigation is ongoing by Lancaster City Police.
    LANCASTER, PA
    6abc Action News

    6abc Action News

    Philadelphia, PA
    103K+
    Followers
    14K+
    Post
    25M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

     https://6abc.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy