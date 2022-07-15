Woman found shot to death outside Lehigh County warehouse identified

A woman who was found shot to death outside a warehouse in Lehigh County has been identified.

Forty-four-year-old Maria Guzman-Rodriguez, of Allentown, was found dead outside Lineage Logistics in Upper Macungie Township early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road around 4 a.m.

That's where officers found Guzman-Rodriguez's body next to an SUV.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive. However, her death has been ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Police say witnesses saw a man drive away from the scene in a red Nissan.

The coroner's office said it is investigating alongside the Upper Macungie Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office Homicide Task Force.