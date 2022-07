CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...

