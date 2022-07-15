ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decomposing body found in Michigan park may be missing retired police officer

By Justine Lofton
 3 days ago
DETROIT – A decomposing body that was found in a Detroit park Thursday may be the remains of a retired Detroit police officer who has been missing...

TrumptraitortotheUS
2d ago

what a terrible thing. and that's one thing that I really worry about when I'm out gold prospecting here in Michigan is finding something like that would be horrible. rest in peace whoever you are.

Reply
3
SomePeopleMakeYouSay
3d ago

What a horrible thing. Especially for one that has helped so many others. 😲 😢

Reply
8
Lorie G
3d ago

I hope it's the officer so the family can find peace and the investigators can find clues. RIP.

Reply
5
