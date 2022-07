NATIONAL CITY, Calif — A South Bay woman is seeking help after her car was stolen, along with a necklace holding the ashes of her father. Stephanie Lavalsik said her car was parked in a parking lot in Encanto when someone stole her car. She said she lost her only means of transportation, the car she uses to take herself to work and drop off her kids.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO