ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Bear’ Creator Reveals How All That [Redacted] Got in Those [Redacted], and What Carmy Will Use It for in Season 2

By Tony Maglio, @tonymaglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z8im_0ggzT70F00
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto on FX’s “The Bear.”

[Editor’s note: This story contains major spoilers from the Season 1 finale of FX’s “The Bear” on Hulu.]

According to its 100 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Bear” is a flawless show. (We know, we know: It’s a flawed and subjectively interpreted thumbs-up/thumbs-down system.)

Still, IndieWire had a few clarification questions for creator and co-showrunner (and director) Christopher Storer. We caught up with the busy “Ramy” alum via email, and received some surprisingly (for this business) satisfying answers to our burning questions. Get your Ove Gloves ready.

Previously, IndieWire spoke with series star Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”) about the absolute panic attack that is the one-shot Episode 7, as well as his favorite real Chicago sandwich shop. During our 20-plus-minute phone conversation, White talked a bit about the huge Season 1 finale reveal: that Michael (Jon Bernthal) stashed wads of shrink-wrapped cash in the 10-oz. tomato cans Carmine (White) initially refused to open for the staff’s family spaghetti meal.

When Carmy finally gets what essentially amounts to Michael’s suicide note from cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), he finds all the money — and his future. Together, we all then realize Carmine tossed what White estimated at “about 5k” in the final scene of Episode 1 in the form of a half-open can.

“Carmy didn’t find the money until he was ready to find the money,” White told us, calling the setup and payoff (literal, in this case) a “nuanced and beautiful moment.” Storer, the guy who created this moment along with co-showrunner Joanna Calo, echoed the sentiment in our exchange.

Without further amuse-bouches, read our Q&A below. We hope it also amuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i22eu_0ggzT70F00
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear.”

The cash in the tomato cans was Uncle Jimmy’s (Oliver Platt) $300,000 loan, yes? (Minus the one can Carmy tossed in the pilot.)

Yes. We wanted to reveal that even though Michael was an addict, he was telling the truth when he told Uncle Jimmy he wanted to franchise, which in this case meant opening a restaurant with Carmy. Michael thought he could break the familial cycle and start something fresh and not “at fucked,” which may have been his way of processing his own disease, his own addiction, which he unfortunately didn’t get to see into fruition. I also think it was very beneficial at the time for Jimmy to have a way to clean some money.

How did the cash get in the sealed cans?

There is a semi-automatic electric can-seamer at the restaurant, which is a quick process and very easy to use. Michael was most likely instructed to not put the money in the bank for myriad tax reasons. In his scattered state, the processing of the tomato cans really felt like he was starting to build something, felt more like a real plan of action to him. A safe felt too safe, too obvious.

I know it sounds completely absurd, but in researching various kitchens, I was really shocked how many stories and articles I had come across or heard about where money or drugs were found in sealed aluminum tomato cans. I guess the police dogs can’t smell anything over the acidic tomatoes and I definitely think Michael had heard some version of that somewhere.

Trying to understand the windfall here: If it’s the $300,000 (minus one can), but Jimmy is holding Carmy to Michael’s loan (minus the credit from the two Season 1 parties), how is Carmy going to turn The Original Beef of Chicagoland into the Bear? There are also IRS and vendor issues. Is this more than $300,000? Or is the idea here that they’ll just keep the debts and use the money as seed money for The Bear, which will hopefully pay off the debts?

This is the question we wanted to end with and hopefully get to explore in a second season. Carmy gets some closure with his brother, but then how does he handle this going forward? How can he build something new and start from a more positive place?

There’s something beautiful in the idea that Carmy could have found this right off the bat if he would have made the spaghetti in the pilot, but then maybe he would have burnt out similarly to the way Michael did. I think by not discovering this immediately, he really learned the difficult lesson that not only was he sort of trying to “fix” this restaurant for all the wrong reasons, but that he also couldn’t do it himself. He finds in Sydney someone he had a shorthand with. They will definitely use this money as a seed, but Jimmy will be in the mix.

“The Bear” was renewed for a second season on Thursday. Like Season 1 currently does, Season 2 will exist exclusively on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Idol’ Trailer: The Weeknd Drops First Footage from HBO Drama Starring Lily-Rose Depp

Click here to read the full article. “From the sick and twisted minds of Abel and Sam Levinson,” as the first footage begins, comes HBO’s “The Idol.” Abel, of course, being Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd. During the New Jersey stop on his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour on Saturday night, The Weeknd debuted an exclusive first look at the upcoming limited series created by Tesfaye, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The teaser promises another visceral, debauchery-filled offering from, among the others, “Euphoria” creator Levinson. Check it out below. Based on the trailer, Lily-Rose Depp is indeed the star of this...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Makes History as First Non-English Language Show Nominated for Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. The most-watched Netflix original series of all time is now a Primetime Emmy history maker, as the Korean-made “Squid Game” is now the first non-English-language show to compete in the Outstanding Drama Series category, the ceremony’s most chased-after prize. The series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk overall landed 14 nominations during Tuesday morning’s announcement, including for Outstanding Lead Actor Lee Jung-jae. Other nominations including Outstanding Directing for the premiere episode “Red Light, Green Light,” Outstanding Original Main Title Music for composer Jung Jae-il; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Park Hae-soo; Outstanding Supporting...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Rising Filmmaker Hannah Marks Isn’t Afraid of Her Child Star Roots

Before she hit her sweet 16, Hannah Marks had already lined up an impressive array of acting credits for a rising young performer: an arc on “Weeds,” appearing as Justin Long’s little sis in comedy “Accepted,” and stints on series like “Ugly Betty,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Private Practice.” But what she really wanted to do was direct. And write. And keep acting, too. What she really wanted to do was everything.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Platt
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Jeremy Allen White
Person
Ebon Moss Bachrach
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Hbo#Lsb Editor#Fx#Certified Fresh
IndieWire

Channing Tatum Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’: You’ll See Me Give ‘Intimate One-on-One Lap Dance’

Click here to read the full article. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sure will be one hell of a way to go out. Lead star and producer Channing Tatum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the third “Magic Mike” film will leave nothing to the imagination. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.” Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL”...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

‘Ms. Marvel’ Showrunner on the Season Finale, Departing from Comics, and the One Word She Won’t Say

Click here to read the full article. When Bisha K. Ali first expressed interest in “Ms. Marvel,” the project didn’t officially exist. The British-Pakistani writer and now showrunner was working on “Loki” when she got off-the-record wind of the project, and insisted that the executive producer of “Loki” get her a meeting. “I knew about Kamala Khan when I picked up the comics in 2014, before I was even a television writer,” Ali told IndieWire via Zoom on the day of the “Ms. Marvel” finale. “I got that meeting and that’s when it kicked off. I was like, ‘I want to do...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Constance Wu: I Had to Take a ‘Break’ from Hollywood After Fellow Asian Actress Told Me I Was a ‘Disgrace’

Constance Wu returned to social media for the first time in three years to open up about her break from acting. Ahead of the release of her memoir “Making a Scene,” the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress addressed the backlash she received after tweeting about the renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat.” Wu wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter), “Fucking hell” and “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck.” after the ABC sitcom was renewed in 2019 for a sixth season.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
IRS
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 30 Best Vampire TV Shows Ranked, from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ to ‘NOS4A2’

If horror’s limitless capacity for remakes, re-imaginings, and spinoffs teaches us anything, it’s that our nightmares never really change. Since before “Nosferatu” darkened the silent film scene in 1922 — heck, even before Bram Stoker terrified readers with “Dracula” in 1897 — vampires have transfixed audiences with their chilling blend of romance and menace. Movies like “Twilight” and “Interview with the Vampire” are memorable for weaving epic undead dramas for the big screen, but vampire sagas have arguably seen more creative permutations on TV, with whole casts of blood-sucking stars appearing in shows like “True Blood” and “Castlevania”
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘She Said’ Trailer: Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Investigate Harvey Weinstein in #MeToo Drama

Click here to read the full article. The foundation of the #MeToo movement is at the center of true story “She Said,” based on the New York Times exposé outing Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and assault. Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan star as New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, in the drama, in theaters November 18. Based on the real-life story of breaking the #MeToo scandal, “She Said” is adapted from bestselling memoir “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” The film is described as not...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nope’ First Reactions: Jordan Peele’s ‘Epic’ Third Horror Outing Belongs on the ‘Biggest Screen You Can Find’

Three years have gone by since “Us” hit theaters, but the wait for a new Jordan Peele movie is almost over. Expectations could not be higher as “Nope,” Peele’s latest piece of thought-provoking genre cinema, opens in theaters this weekend. And if fans of Jordan Peele know one thing, it’s that you should always expect the unexpected from him. First reactions have been largely favorable.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Review: The Literary Sensation Becomes a Glossy Summer Popcorn Movie

We may never know the full truth behind Delia Owens’ checkered past as a conservationist — which almost certainly seem to include a militant, white savior-minded approach to policing Zambian wildlife preserves, and may also extend to being a “co-conspirator and accessory” to murder — but the secret to the “Where the Crawdads Sing” author’s success is now as obvious as her plotting, even to those of us who had never heard of the runaway bestseller until Taylor Swift invented it a few short weeks ago. Olivia Newman’s (“First Match”) slick and glossy beach read of a movie adaptation brings it all right to the surface. Which is just as well, because the surface is the only layer this movie has.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Severance’ Star Adam Scott Shares Emmy Joy and Teases What He Wants in Season 2. (Hint: Baby Goat)

From Pawnee City Hall to the bowels of Lumon Industries, Adam Scott’s acting career has revolved around the American workplace. The actor, largely known for comedies, just nabbed his first Emmy nomination for portraying Mark S. in “Severance,” Apple TV+’s disquieting drama from creator Dan Erickson. The show picked up a total of 14 nominations, from acting to recognition for production design, casting, directing, editing, title design, and music composition.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Shows (Again!) Why Female Audiences Are Good Box Office

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney) as #1 dropped 68 percent from its opening weekend, tying with “Black Widow” for worst fall of a Marvel title. Second place at the box office went to weekend three of Universal’s very strong “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — but the real news belongs to #3, which went to the week’s sole new major release “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony). It grossed $17 million, at the high end of its expectations. Part of that underestimation may come from the industry’s default-defeatist attitude toward films that target an older...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy