Bronx, NY

15 illegal dumping surveillance cameras to be implemented across South Bronx today

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12's Jericho Tran is in the Alert Center breaking down the announcement of the new 15 illegal dumping surveillance cameras being implemented across the South Bronx.

#Surveillance Cameras#Illegal Dumping#South Bronx#Breaking Down
