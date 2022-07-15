15 illegal dumping surveillance cameras to be implemented across South Bronx today

NEW YORK -- The scourge of gun violence continues in New York City. Twelve people were shot in nine separate incidents over the past 24 hours. Monday, CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with a survivor of one of the shootings who was struck by a stray bullet fired from a passing car. Mecaira Bridgewater, a nanny, was walking her dog Gus at around 9 p.m. Sunday in her Bronx neighborhood when she thought she heard fireworks. "Until I heard another pow and I was like, oh it has to be gunshots," Bridgewater said. Bridgewater, 22, quickly realized that "pop" was a bullet that hit her...

BRONX, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO