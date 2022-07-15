Bridgeport family at risk of becoming homeless following house fire

A Bridgeport family who has been living out of a motel in Milford says they are close to being homeless after their home was destroyed in a fire.

The family says they lost everything in a fire after taking a friend in who also lost their home do to an eviction.

They say medical equipment belonging to their friend caused a bed inside the home to catch fire which burnt their apartment down.

The family says they do not know how much longer they will be able to afford the $3,000 a month it costs to stay in the hotel and may become homeless.