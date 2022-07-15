ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport family at risk of becoming homeless following house fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KK00e_0ggzT5En00

A Bridgeport family who has been living out of a motel in Milford says they are close to being homeless after their home was destroyed in a fire.

The family says they lost everything in a fire after taking a friend in who also lost their home do to an eviction.

They say medical equipment belonging to their friend caused a bed inside the home to catch fire which burnt their apartment down.

The family says they do not know how much longer they will be able to afford the $3,000 a month it costs to stay in the hotel and may become homeless.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Juvenile seriously injured after hit-and-run in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police are investigating after a juvenile was struck by a car that fled the scene on Friday night. Police said around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to North Street for a serious crash. Police found that a dark-colored sedan struck a juvenile after entering the lower lot of Eisenhower Park.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Milford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
City
Milford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Medical Equipment#Burnt#Motel
nypressnews.com

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the...
NORWALK, CA
WTNH

Waterbury police limit use of transport vans after New Haven incident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are limiting the use of their police transport vans following an incident where a man was badly injured in New Haven police custody, according to the police chief. Last month, 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox was handcuffed in the back of a New Haven police transport van without any seat […]
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NECN

Police Investigate Double Murder in New Britain, Conn.

Two men have died as a result of a dispute at an apartment in New Britain Monday, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of 57 Walnut Ave. for a reported shots fired incident. Responding officers said they found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground outside the apartment building with a gunshot wound.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy