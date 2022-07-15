ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Bijan Robinson shares initial impression of Arch Manning

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago
It’s been a long time since the University of Texas has landed a quarterback recruit like Arch Manning, but it seems like both the player and his future teammates are taking all the attention in stride.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, and made the somewhat surprising decision to commit to the Longhorns.

Since Manning is just now entering his senior year of high school, he’s still a year away from actually heading to Austin. But in the time he’s spent in Texas, he’s making a positive impression on his soon-to-be teammates.

“Just having him be at the visits and to see how he is as a person and what he can do for this team, it’s important to have a guy like that,” Bijan Robinson, a rising junior running back for the Longhorns, said on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and Perloff” on Thursday. “(He's) a guy that can bring a lot of guys with him, it’s cool to have him coming here. Whatever happens in the future for him I’m just wishing him the best.”

Even as word got out of the gaudy offensive numbers he was putting up in high school games, the Mannings made a concerted effort to keep Arch out of the spotlight.

So, at this juncture there really isn’t a whole lot that we know about him. That will change in college and as time goes on, but even now Robinson isn’t viewing him just through the name recognition lens.

“I’m not really sure (if he’s more like Peyton or Eli),” Robinson said. “He’s just a cool kid, a cool kid in my opinion. He might not be like either of them. When I’ve talked to him, it was just me and him talking as dudes, as bros. That’s pretty much it. I believe he’s a great kid and he’ll learn a lot this last year that he’s in high school.

“He’s not really about the media," Robinson later said. "I can see a lot of me in him. He just wants to be a guy that can make an impact on the team, be a team guy. He’s just worried about trying to be the best he can be at his position.

“He knows that he has a lot of pressure, he knows that he has a lot of media trying to cover him and everything, but the cool thing about him is he’s not really focused on that. He’s focused on his team, about what he can do this year for his team and then when he gets to college hopefully everything will take care of itself.”

Manning in three high school seasons has thrown for 5,731 yards with 72 passing touchdowns and 17 more on the ground, with 18 interceptions.

The Longhorns haven’t named a starting quarterback for this season yet, but Quinn Ewers, who just transferred to UT from Ohio State, seems like he might have the inside track.

