Christopher Meloni, 61, dares to bare his buff body while working out in racy Peloton ad

Christopher Meloni is an au naturel bodybuilder.

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star left little to the imagination as he worked out completely naked in a censored ad for Peloton.

In the clip, the 61-year-old zaddy performed various exercises in the buff with strategically placed blurred shots keeping the commercial from alerting the FCC.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” a nude Meloni stated while lifting two dumbbells inside a home gym. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

The actor then proceeded with his clothing-free fitness regimen which included crunches, squats, yoga, meditation, and even running in a public park, all while using the Peloton app.

Meloni finished up his sweat sesh with some stretches while wearing only socks and sneakers and asked: “Now does that seem strange to you?”

The ad, which was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort, ended by paying humorous homage to Meloni’s role in the “Law & Order” franchise.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups,” a gravelly voice-over said. “Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.” Dun-dun!

The ad was created to take advantage of National Nude Day, but is sure to keep fans of Detective Elliot Stabler satiated all year.

The Peloton commercial is also a case of art imitating life as Meloni has previously stated he prefers to workout at home without the pesky restriction of apparel.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," the actor said during an NBC presentation in May, according to People. "And I don't black out the window. And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."

Last year, Meloni flaunted his muscular physique on the cover of Men’s Health and acknowledged he has been humbled at the newfound attention he has been receiving at this stage of his career.

“The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it,” Meloni said. “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

