Laurel County, KY

16-year-old killed by train in Laurel County

By Braxton Caudill
 3 days ago

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after a 16-year-old male was struck by a train.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a train versus pedestrian fatality occurred off Robinson Creek Road on the tracks nearby approximately 7 miles south of London early Thursday morning at approximately 2:08 a.m.

Investigators report that the 16-year-old Laurel County male victim was struck by a southbound train causing fatal injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they do not release the names of individuals under the age of 18.

