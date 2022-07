Dan Schein and Joe Harper from the Cody Cupboard Food Bank spoke on SYP about needing volunteers who are willing to work one day a month to help their clients and their food needs. They also talked about the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, headed up by Governor Gordon’s wife, Jenni. They also spoke about their annual food drive that is coming up in November that collects over 17,000 pounds of food.

CODY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO