Ohio engineer hopes to fight food insecurity turning empty lot into community green space

Another festival missing in action for two years returns to Akron’s downtown Lock 3 this weekend: the African-American Cultural Festival. The 42nd Annual festival will feature food, vendors, health and wellness screenings, free haircuts and even a chess tournament. On Saturday there’ll be youth talent show auditions from 1-2:30pm, teen talk from 3-4:30 on topics such as education, gun violence, homelessness and youth mental health, and performances by Jan Marie and Most Wanted Vibes. Sunday features a full lineup of musical performances, including the Just Love to Sing Gospel Singers, Christans Love Community Singers, Fortson Gospel Singers, Kofi Boakye and Cleveland funky 80s hitmakers the Dazz Band (“Let It Whip,” “Joystick”).
