ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio engineer hopes to fight food insecurity turning empty lot into community green space

By Jade Nash
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio — It might confuse some to see a person focused on conservation and sustainability cutting down a tree, but Kashava Holt said it’s part of a bigger plan to help an area in a food desert. What You Need To Know. Kashava Holt is the...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 5

Moonchild
1d ago

fantastic, need any support? I would support you. Akron needs more willing hands like your Sir. So many under served and homeless here. God bless you. I am grateful to see something so positive and reaffirming faith in humanity. These are the things we are called to do. To be our brothers keeper.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
cleveland19.com

Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most scenic views in Northeast Ohio but lately, you can’t help but notice there’s something different as you stroll down Euclid Waterfront. Tee Bailey told 19 News the stench is unbearable. “It was so bad, the seagulls weren’t even...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Society
Akron, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
coolcleveland.com

African-American Cultural Festival Returns to Downtown Akron

Another festival missing in action for two years returns to Akron’s downtown Lock 3 this weekend: the African-American Cultural Festival. The 42nd Annual festival will feature food, vendors, health and wellness screenings, free haircuts and even a chess tournament. On Saturday there’ll be youth talent show auditions from 1-2:30pm, teen talk from 3-4:30 on topics such as education, gun violence, homelessness and youth mental health, and performances by Jan Marie and Most Wanted Vibes. Sunday features a full lineup of musical performances, including the Just Love to Sing Gospel Singers, Christans Love Community Singers, Fortson Gospel Singers, Kofi Boakye and Cleveland funky 80s hitmakers the Dazz Band (“Let It Whip,” “Joystick”).
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Local drive-in fast food joint opening to public on Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman. The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold. It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving...
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Food Security#Food Desert#Green Space#Akron Urban Agriculture
geauganews.com

Home Energy Assistance Program – Summer Crisis Program 2022

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program designed to help eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer months. The Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying an electric bill or assistance for central air conditioning repairs. Eligible applicants may qualify for a window air conditioner unit or box fans. The program will run July 1,2022 to September 30,2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKYC

Cleveland job fair offers formerly incarcerated persons a 'second chance'

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2019 story about Edwin's Bakery, a business dedicated to employing and training formerly incarcerated individuals. The Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry and Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System partnered Friday to host the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event, a job fair aimed at helping formerly incarcerated persons seek jobs and remove legal barriers in the hiring process.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: 30-Percent Increase in Cases Across State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll be hearing more mask and booster advice again in the near future. That’s because coronavirus cases are up to levels not seen in Ohio since February. The state health department reported over 24,000 new weekly cases this week. That’s...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces policies following Roe v. Wade decision

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb announced six changes to Cleveland city policies following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The changes come after the administration has worked alongside community leaders, Cleveland City Council and seeing what changes they were capable of taking. What You Need...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy