Douglas County, MN

Minnesota state trooper pursuit results in crash on I-94 in Douglas County

By Katie Wermus
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver being pursued by law enforcement Thursday suffered life-threatening injuries after he crashed and rolled into a ditch on I-94 in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said...

www.fox9.com

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m. Police say the victim, Prisma Osorto of Minneapolis, was driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the vehicle resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath.Individuals at the scene were able to free the victim and call for help.Osorto was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
WILLMAR, MN
kfgo.com

Rollover crash result of failing to stop near Alexandria

Alexandria, Minn. (KFGO) – A state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94, west of Alexandria, MN, around 5:33 PM on Thursday. The driver failed to stop for the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens. While the trooper was in pursuit of...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on September 8th.
AVON, MN
willmarradio.com

Driver of stolen vehicle apprehended in Willmar

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 around 12:27 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was advised that a Chippewa County deputy and a Montevideo police officer were in pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in a road rage complaint where a handgun was brandished. The pursuit was eastbound from...
WILLMAR, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
MOORHEAD, MN
willmarradio.com

Man seriously injured after police chase near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

One person died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27 in Pike Creek Township. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend was traveling east. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa and was traveling west.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
kmrskkok.com

The End of the Morris Police Department

KMRS Interim News Director Bill Eckersen discusses Tuesday’s Morris City Council meeting. Topics covered include elimination of the Morris police Department, road construction and airport improvements on this edition of Community Connection.
MORRIS, MN
DL-Online

New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

White Sidewalls performs to large crowd Thursday night

White Sidewalls a big hit during the Red Willow Arts Coalition concert Thursday night. (Alexandria, MN)--A large crowd was on hand Thursday night for the White Sidewalls during th…

