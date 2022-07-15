Minnesota state trooper pursuit results in crash on I-94 in Douglas County

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO