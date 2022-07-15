ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

2 Cohoes roads to close for paving on July 16

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSQWt_0ggzQMGW00

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes officials said Bridge Avenue from the 787 exit to Park Avenue, and Second Street are set to close for paving. The roads will be closed on Saturday, July 16 starting at 6 a.m.

Officials said all vehicles must be removed from the street during this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling in the area.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Water Department warns of basement floods

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have had flooding or backups in your basement in the past, the Albany Water Department said you should move all valuables off the floor on Monday. Heavy rain is in the forecast, presenting a flood risk for those areas which have been hit hard in the past.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush fire causes mass power outage

A fire at the Forrest Road National Grid subdivision in East Greenbush is causing a power outage for about 13,000 customers, Rensselaer County said. Rensselaer County said crews are on the scene putting out the fire at the subdivision. The county warns many traffic lights are out as a result of the fire, and drivers should be careful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohoes, NY
Cohoes, NY
Government
Cohoes, NY
Cars
NEWS10 ABC

Common council overrides veto on downtown skateboarding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just days after Mayor Kathy Sheehan vetoed action to repeal part of a decades-old ban on skateboarding in downtown Albany, the common council overrode her veto Monday night. The decision, 12-0, reaffirms the council’s decision to repeal part of the city code. “I’m really...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, July 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Internationally-known speaker and author David Cottrell once said, “If each Monday morning, you make a choice to move into the new work week with renewed commitment and passion, you can change all areas of your life.” All areas, of course, except for the weather. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said an approaching system will bring rounds of much-needed rain along with a late-day strong storm chance.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire crews battle Catskill Country Club blaze

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-county response was needed after the pro shop at the Catskill Country Club on Brooks Lane caught fire Saturday night. Flames could be seen shooting out of the sides of the building as crews went to work, around 9:53 p.m. The fire was quickly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWS10 ABC

Riverview Road in Clifton Park to close on July 19

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials said Riverview Road between Boyack Road and Male Drive will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, July 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be replacing a large cross-road culvert. Officials said the road will be closed after rush...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WIBX 950

NYS to Auction off a TON of Cars, Vans, Motorcycles Next Week

Let's face it, it's a tough market out there. Inflation is high and supplies are low, but there are some places to find some relief. For example, if you don't mind driving a hot car that may or may not have been seized in a drug ring takedown, you conceivably have that chance on Tuesday July 19th. The New York State Office of General Services is holding a surplus auction, where a large number of cars, vans, trucks, SUV's and other equipment will be sold.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating fatal ATV crash in Warren County

HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Horicon. Police said the crash happened on Hayesburg Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. After an investigation, police found that Conor Kealy, 39, of Warrensburg, was heading east on Hayesburg Road when...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Historic fountain vandalized in Fort Plain

The Fort Plains Police Department responded to a call on Saturday, on an act of vandalism to the town's historic fountain in downtown Haslett Park. Officials said part of the historic fountain's top structure along with one of the fountain's stone birds was knocked off.
FORT PLAIN, NY
Saratogian

The Flats serving up elevated tavern fare in Saratoga County

REXFORD, N.Y. — A new local hangout called The Flats Restaurant and Tavern is now open, serving elevated tavern fare within the Clifton Park community. The Flats opened its doors in mid-June at 675 Grooms Rd. in Clifton Park. It is located in a brand new plaza within the hamlet of Rexford, which was originally called “Rexford Flats” when it was founded in the 1800s.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

RiverFest draws thousands to downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. — A crowd of thousands flocked to River Street on Sunday for the return of RiverFest. Organized by the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District (BID), the day was full of family-friendly entertainment. Stretching all the way to Congress Street and spilling over onto some of the connecting...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Big Top Circus comes to Glens Falls area this week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something big is rising in City Park this week. The big top is back this week. The Zerbini Family Big Top Circus is coming back to Glens Falls in style this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. The tent goes up at City Park, by the city bandstand and Crandall Public Library.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna Police to add body-worn cameras

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department is moving forward with plans to equip its officers with body-worn cameras after the Town Board approved $85,000 in spending to buy the devices on Tuesday, July 12. The resolution, which authorizes the purchase of 17 body-worn cameras and six patrol car cameras, was unanimous.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy