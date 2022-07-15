ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MUST SEE: Manatee steals Florida boy’s surfboard in viral video

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAYhU_0ggzPxWG00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family captured a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a wild Manatee as they were waiting to catch some waves off Fort Pierce Inlet on July 4.

In a now-viral video that was shared with News Channel 8, two friendly manatees approached the family, who are locals to the area, as they waited for the waves.

Husband and wife Brandon and Lisa Blais told WJXT their sons, “Evan and Logan were out surfing when two manatees came up on them and started swimming around them.”

Soon after, one manatee was caught on video swimming up to Evan and playfully stealing his surfboard. The boy laughed and let go of the board as the manatee floated on its back, holding the board against its stomach.

Leesa Blais shared the video on Facebook and told the news outlet her husband captured the video on the family’s GoPro action camera.

Blais said the boys were alarmed at first but knew to stay clear and to never touch the manatees. She said the manatees swam around the boys for about 10 minutes before swimming away.

Comments / 7

Related
850wftl.com

Florida woman dies in suspected gator attack

ENGELWOOD, FL- A southwest Florida woman was found dead in a pond near her home on Friday night, the victim of an apparent alligator attack. Sarasota county deputies say Rose Marie Wiegand was seen falling into the water at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Officials say two alligators...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wflx.com

Cattle on Florida's Turnpike cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The incident happened at about noon when a livestock truck caught fire, and the driver had to release about 70 cows. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Two people arrested for human trafficking in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Indian River County man and Brevard County woman were arrested for human trafficking, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a FDLE Facebook post, the investigation into Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, and Taylor Kathleen Brandt, 19, began in March. FDLE...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera#Manatees#Viral Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Surfing
click orlando

TIMELINE, LIVE RADAR: Another stormy afternoon across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just like Saturday, Sunday will start off with storms flirting with the east coast of Florida. Every now and then a few scattered showers and storms may ride up the I-95 corridor. Most of the morning, however is dry, especially for inland areas. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Airplane...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy