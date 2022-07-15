ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police

By Clyde Hughes
 3 days ago
July 15 (UPI) -- Jayland Walker, the Black 25-year-old Akron, Ohio, man who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop last month, was hit 46 times by police gunfire, the area's medical examiner said Friday.

Walker's injuries from the June 27 shooting were detailed by Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler, who said her examination found 41 entry wounds and five injuries that were caused when Walker was grazed by police gunfire.

Kohler said that it was virtually impossible to tell which of the gunshot wounds killed Walker.

"We are not able to say which bullet killed him," she said according to the Akron Beacon Journal. "He had several devastating injuries that could cause death."

The report said 15 gunshot wounds entered Walker's torso and caused internal injury to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

A man protesting Walker's death is seen on a street near the Akron City Justice Center in Akron, Ohio, on July 4. The coroner's report Friday said Walker had 46 bullet wounds. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

The ME's report added that 17 bullets entered the pelvis and both upper legs, one fractured his jaw, eight caused injury to his arms and right hand and five injured the areas around the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

Akron police shot Walker after attempting to pull him over for a vehicle equipment violation and a brief pursuit. Police said that Walker fired a gun at them in the middle of the chase. He ultimately jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot before he was felled by the barrage of gunfire. No gun was found in his possession.

Walker's death prompted weeks of protests in Akron and his funeral this week drew more calls for police reform and punitive action against the officers who were involved in the shooting.

Akron police said that Walker's attempt to escape led the officers to believe he was armed and a threat. The Akron chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has said that it believes the officers were justified in shooting Walker.

