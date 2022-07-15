ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Boys College Spinoff Gets A Title

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe planned The Boys spinoff set in a school for supes now officially has a name: the young supes will be Generation V. The spinoff, which is to be run by Tara Butters and Michelle Fazekas, is a bit inspired by the X-Men, and centers on the lives of hormonal, competitive...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Popculture

'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Megan Boone to Accused, Bridgerton Spinoff Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. The Blacklist vet Megan Boone is returning to TV in an episode of Fox’s upcoming anthology series Accused, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the BAFTA-winning British show, the drama opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves. Boone will appear in an installment directed by Marlee Matlin, about a Deaf woman (Switched at Birth‘s Stephanie Nogueras) who becomes a surrogate for a couple (played by Boone and Killjoys’ Aaron Ashmore)...
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Martin Lawrence Joins The Cast Of ‘Demascus’ On AMC

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence has joined the cast of the AMC series Demascus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian will star as Uncle Forty in at least three of the six-episode series ordered by the network last February. Demascus also stars Station 19 actor Okieriete Onaodowan as a Black man in his 30s on a journey of self-discovery by using innovative technology allowing him to experience alternate realities of his own life.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kardashians Trailer, Victor Joins Never Have I Ever and More

The Kardashians are returning to Hulu this fall — and Pete Davidson is tagging along. The Saturday Night Live vet makes his reality-TV debut at the tail end of the Season 2 teaser trailer, when girlfriend Kim enters the room and asks if he’d like to join her for a quick shower. The footage also teases Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+‘s new adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has set a premiere date as the show will debut Thursday, August 4. The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as well as the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America both of which are available to stream on the platform. In Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Announces Namor Series From Iron Man Writer

One of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters is getting a new solo series. Acclaimed Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell took to social media on Thursday to announce his upcoming series, Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores. In his post, Cantwell called the project a "very, very special thing" and will take readers into a future where the world is mostly flooded and Namor rules — though the Atlantean finds himself on what might be, for some, an unexpected mission.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Share What They'd Want to Explore in Season 2

Ms. Marvel has made an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, with the Disney+ exclusive series delighting and entertaining fans week after week. The show chronicled the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), before setting her off on a journey that will include a big-screen debut in next year's The Marvels. One of the biggest questions surrounding Kamala's future has been whether or not there's going to be a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel, as that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. While we'll have to wait and see if a second season does end up happening, directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are excited about the possibilities in store.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ ‘The Black Phone’ + More

Who doesn’t love seeing familiar characters returning to the screen? In this week’s new movies on VOD some well-loved characters from some of our favorite franchises return with new stories to tell. Are you up for a feature-length version of Bob’s Burgers (let’s call it… The Bob’s Burgers Movie)? Or maybe you want to check out one of the biggest films of the year that concludes one of the biggest trilogies of late, Jurassic World: Dominion? You’re in luck!
MOVIES
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Showrunner Gary Lennon Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody Award-winning showrunner, producer and writer Gary Lennon (Power Book IV: Force) has signed with M88. Lennon currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Starz’s Power spin-off Power Book IV: Force, which boasts the most-watched series premiere in the history of the premium cabler, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone. The crime drama, renewed for a second season in March, now also has the record for most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Watch the Tales of the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer

AMC won't release the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer until San Diego Comic-Con, but the network is giving fans something to sink their teeth into before July 22. Ahead of its August 14 series premiere on AMC and AMC+, a new teaser for the episodic anthology set within The Walking Dead Universe highlights its all-star cast of walker apocalypse survivors, including Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), returning as Alpha of the Whisperers. Watch the new Tales of TWD teaser trailer above.
TV SERIES

