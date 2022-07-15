The Boys College Spinoff Gets A Title

Ms. Marvel has made an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, with the Disney+ exclusive series delighting and entertaining fans week after week. The show chronicled the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), before setting her off on a journey that will include a big-screen debut in next year's The Marvels. One of the biggest questions surrounding Kamala's future has been whether or not there's going to be a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel, as that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. While we'll have to wait and see if a second season does end up happening, directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are excited about the possibilities in store.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO