Palmetto Brewing Company, WCSC Live 5 News, Charleston City Paper, and Cupcake DownSouth Partner to Benefit Charleston Animal Society – The Third Annual Rescue Brew Beer Spokesdog and Spokescat star search gets underway tomorrow, July 15, 2022! Winners will appear on the labels of the “2022 Rescue Brew Beer” from Palmetto Brewing Company. Pet owners are being asked to submit a photo of their favorite dogs and cats at www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/RescueBrew and tell us why their pet deserves to win.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO