ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Friday morning crash in Allen County that has left one person dead. The accident happened shortly before 5 A.M. On Friday on State Road 37 west of North County Line Road. Police found an SUV occupied by 2 males which they believe was traveling north on SR-37 when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and hit the bridge embankment sending it airborne.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO