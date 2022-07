Three extraditions were handled by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In late June, Deputies extradited 37-year-old Stephanie Johnson from Prentiss County Mississippi on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of alleged Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. July 13th, Johnson appeared in Livingston County Court and pled guilty to an amended charge of stealing. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO