As the UK prepares for yet more record-busting temperatures, rail services across the country are being reduced.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Tuesday, as temperatures in parts of the country are forecast to hit 40 C by 3pm.Overnight, Network Rail raised its warning to travellers urging them not to attempt to travel north from London into the “red zone” where the highest temperatures are expected. The entire East Coast main line has been closed from Kings Cross, affecting multiple rail operators.Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning...

TRAFFIC ・ 44 MINUTES AGO