Chester County, PA

$3.4 Million Makes Its Way Toward Two Affordable Housing Communities in Chester County

By Leah Mikulich
 3 days ago
Chester County Commissioners approved $3.4 million in support of two housing developments that are affordable to households with low-to-moderate incomes. One of the developments is in Caln Township, the other in Phoenixville. “We are proud to announce $1.9 million toward construction of Willows at Valley Run, the first of...

MyChesCo

Kearney Announces New Funding for HOPE Program in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — The Foundation for Delaware County recently announced two recent grants for the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE). These include $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and $500,000 funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County awarded $1.5M Pathway Home Program grant

The Delaware County Workforce Development Board has been awarded a $1.5M Pathway Home Program grant to provide training and employment services to adults reentering the workforce following incarceration at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. Pathway Home Program grants, administered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Paradise Farm Camps Keeps Cultivating Memories in Chester County

With a history that dates back to 1875, Paradise Farm Camps is a model for positively impacting youth amid nature in Chester County. “Yes and no,” says Steve Molineux, who’s not entirely sure whether he’d call his family underprivileged. “We got Christmas presents. We had a car. But if a tire went, we had to wait for someone to get paid so we could get a used one.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Visit the Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown

Philadelphia, PA - The Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown, PA,. is an abandoned structure that you should visit when visiting this area. This dramatic structure was once a 1,450-foot bridge that spans the Brandywine River. Chester County's Historic Trestle Train Bridge. Getting there: To reach the historic trestle bridge, take...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Roadway Construction in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for paving, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Room in House for Rent | Conshohocken

Chris (Home Owner) added a new listing for rent at in Conshohocken. Room is available starting the end of August. Room in a 1,350 SF end unit rowhome in a great location in Conshohocken. Just a few blocks away from restaurants/bars and the train station is right down the hill - easy access to Philly.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Country Estate in Bucolic Westtown Township

A manor home set on 7.1 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This lovely country estate is nestled in bucolic Westtown Township. In addition to the main house, it is home to an enclosed gazebo with spectacular views of the grounds, a pool, a separate hot tub, his and her cabanas, and a private tennis court. There is also a two-car attached garage and a three-car detached garage with a separate driveway.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Suburban Philadelphia 2022 Rental Market: Lessees? More!

The suburban rental market for 2022 showed activity even more fierce than within the city limits. The suburban Philadelphia rental market ranked among the top 20 most in the nation in 2022 for competitiveness, writes Veronica Grecu for RentCafe. It ranked at No.17 nationally with a competitive score of 78.1....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester’s Lamb McErlane Merger Adds Two Locations, Welcomes 3 New Attorneys

Lamb McErlane PC, a regional law firm based in West Chester, and Giannascoli & Thomas, P.C., with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have merged. The merger, which took effect July 1, brings Lamb McErlane’s headcount to 47 attorneys. The combined firm will operate under the name of Lamb McErlane PC with offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, Newtown Square, and Oxford, with two new locations in Exton and Mount Laurel, NJ.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

15-Year Sentence for Pennsylvania Cocaine Trafficker

PITTSBURGH, PA —A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years of imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. On July 13, 2022, United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
sanatogapost.com

H&K Issues Annual Notice on Sanatoga Quarry Blasting

SANATOGA PA – An annual blasting notice required by state law has been published for the Sanatoga Quarry and Asphalt operations, formerly known as “Pottstown Trap Rock – Sanatoga Quarry,” owned by contractor and construction materials supplier H&K Group Inc. It’s intended to advise local residents of conditions and procedures involving explosive blasting at the 394 S. Sanatoga Rd. site.
SANATOGA, PA
