Jackson, MS

JSU awarded over $159k for engineering project

By Biancca Ball
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced The National Science Foundation awarded $159,865 to Jackson State University (JSU).

The award was granted for the “Collaborative Research BPE Track 3: Minority Mentoring for Advancement and Participation in Engineering Hub” project.

The goal of the project is to positively impact the completion rates of students pursuing engineering degrees and to improve the career preparation of engineering students at participating minority serving institutions, which is expected to enhance the diversity of the country’s engineering workforce.

