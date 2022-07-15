England women v South Africa women: Dunkley smashes Ismail for 'sensational' six

A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
The former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been named by Italian media as the 40-year-old Briton found dead in a Florence hotel on Saturday. The man was found by hotel staff alongside a seriously injured 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. Bibey's former clubs including Wigan and St...
In many ways, Isaac Tilley is like lots of boys his age. The six-year-old loves playing outside, football and rollercoasters. But in other ways he is very different. Last summer, after testing following two years of mystifying seizures, his parents were told he had Batten disease - one of the symptoms of which is childhood dementia.
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is amazing. The 100m is arguably the most difficult event to repeat as champion, and she's done it five times. Her longevity is extremely...
Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures climbing to 31C (87.8F), close to the highest recorded NI temperature. Thermometers hit 30.8C in Armagh, 31.2C in Derrylin in County Fermanagh, and 30.8C at Belfast International Airport. Northern Ireland's highest temperature ever recorded is 31.3C...
The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is among those defending titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the...
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. It says both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region. Their samples came back positive earlier this month and have now...
When Jenny Hibbert turned to photography as a distraction during her difficult divorce, little did she know it would take her around the globe and bring her face to face with some of the world's largest predators. The great-grandmother, 70, has visited Mongolia, where she walked up to 19 miles...
For Tara Newbold, the costs of holiday childcare for her two sons are so high that she cannot afford to work full-time. "It's not worth going to work," she says. "I would be paying to work." It comes as new research by charity Coram shows holiday childcare costs have risen...
A union has called for a legal limit on how hot it can be in a workplace as a red warning for extreme heat begins. The GMB union said workers should not have to contend with temperatures any higher than 25C, as forecasters predict a record high of 41C (106F) in England.
