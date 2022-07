PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Target is officially open in Downtown Pittsburgh.Located in the old Kaufmann's building on Fifth Avenue, it may serve as a one-stop shop for downtown residents.This Target is designed for urban areas, smaller but still impactful. And it has everything you need. Most importantly, its opening means downtown is no longer a food desert for the residents who live here."I'm really excited, I can't wait to get inside and see what's going on."After a soft-opening last week, Target's new Downtown Pittsburgh location is officially open for business."Just considering where we were three months ago, this store was grey....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO