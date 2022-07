(TulareStringin559)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Tulare early Friday morning.

Tulare Police say it happened just before 5 am near Cross Ave and J Street.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the pedestrian walking west across the tracks in front of the train as it was going south.

Authorities found the victim and declared her dead. She has not been identified.