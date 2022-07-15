ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

After battling cancer, Newport artist has 'Hope' for a brighter future

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago

NEWPORT — Philip Easton has accepted his life’s path to this point, though it hasn’t always been an easy road. Now, with a new lease on life and a renewed determination, he’s looking forward to the remainder of the journey.

A city native who grew up in the Fifth Ward, Easton will present his art show, titled “Off the Curb,” at The Kings Lens & Friends at 7 Carroll Ave. The show opens Friday, July 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. and runs through July 22.

This will mark his first event since undergoing radiation treatment for spinal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in November 2021.

“I’m really ready,” Easton said about the show. “I’ve put together a lot of new pieces. I feel very in tune with my craft and creativity after such a wild ride, and I’m happy to be able to showcase it.”

Though you may not know Easton, you’ve probably seen his work. He created the “Hope” mural painted on an outside wall at the Fifth Element restaurant on Broadway. Considering what life has thrown at him, the word hope is a consistent guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yl9MS_0ggzLi6500

“There have been some struggles,” he said.

Sending a message through art

Born Philip Easton Landers, the 32-year-old has a long family history in Newport dating back centuries. From his youth, he gravitated toward skateboarding — Easton said his father was part of the original Water Brothers crew — and that led to a penchant to create art, namely graffiti around town.

More: With expansive piece at a shipyard, Newport resident is finding a career as a muralist

And there was always a message. “I wanted to uplift people in the area. I wanted to get people to think,” he said.

After graduating from Rogers High School in 2008, Easton started his own apparel company, Legends Limited, which showcased his work. He taught himself the ins and outs of screen printing and owning and operating a business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFhnF_0ggzLi6500

More: Aquidneck Island native trying to make it as musician in Nashville with song about Newport

While he continued to run his operation, Easton continued his artwork, which is hardly traditional. Instead of painting on canvas, he prefers to use items bound for the dumpster.

“Things that are not produced, like an old door,” he said. “I did construction and I would take pieces of old wood.”

Battling cancer and looking ahead

Life threw Easton a curveball in November of last year. He was feeling pain in his back and simply assumed it was old age catching up with him, so he went to physical therapy.

When the pain never subsided, he opted to see a doctor, who directed him to get an MRI in Portsmouth. What it revealed were cancerous tumors on his spine, more specifically Grade 2 ependymoma.

“I just lost it,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was a scary time, for sure.”

More: Newport Art Museum's artist residency returns with nationally recognized artist

Easton was immediately shipped to Rhode Island Hospital , where doctors were able to remove one of the tumors. Through six weeks of radiation treatment, completed just this past May, a second tumor was diminished in size.

“I feel good,” Easton said. “The tumor is still in my body, but the radiation shrunk it and hopefully stopped it.”

It was during the radiation treatment that Easton began to work on the art that will be showcased at the “Off the Curb” show.

“It’s been one hell of a ride,” he said.

With cancer hopefully in his rearview mirror — he has a follow-up appointment scheduled — Easton can focus on the future. He has a girlfriend, Kate Laviolette, who stood by his side during the cancer treatments cancer despite the fact they’d been dating less than a year.

More: Check out these public outdoor art pieces around Newport

“She’s been pushing me with the art and helping me promote it,” Easton said. “She really is a special person and I love her.”

Easton also has two children who seem to have the same flair for the arts as their father. Kyleigh Alyse Landers is 13 and heavily involved in the Newport Children’s Theater, while 10-year-old Izaiah Ramsey Landers seemingly wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps when it comes to business ownership and apparel. Izaiah started his own brand called Corner’s Edge.

“I want to be able to leave a legacy or story for my kids, something to be proud of,” Easton said.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: After battling cancer, Newport artist has 'Hope' for a brighter future

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

A New Hot Dog Eating Champion Has Been Crowned in Westport, Stating ‘The Winner Has Arrived’

"The winner has arrived." Those were the fighting words of a Swansea man who took home first place in a local hot dog contest on Saturday. Over the weekend, Lexi's Road Dogs in Westport hosted its very first hot dog eating competition. The goal was to eat as many hot dogs as possible in a half-hour. Four contenders came forward, but only one victor was crowned.
WESTPORT, MA
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Breakfast Nook II owner hopes location will reopen soon

Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Graffiti Art#Radiation Treatment#Newport#The Kings Lens Friends#Water Brothers
fallriverreporter.com

Family of 16-year-old local boy who died unexpectedly wants public to be more aware of mental health

Friends and family from Fall River to Swansea to Middleboro are dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of a young teen who had a bright future. According to his family, Zachary Borges was an energetic, full-of-life 16-year-old beautiful boy with a heart of gold. Those who knew Zachary admired his kindness and determination to be successful in everything he did.
FUN 107

The Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts Awarded to Hidden Gem on Cape Cod

Yelp has crowned the best ice cream parlors in every state and province, and the best spot in Massachusetts is right in our backyard. Based on certain Yelp criteria, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee has been awarded the best ice cream in Massachusetts, giving you just another reason to take that family trip to the Cape this summer.
MASHPEE, MA
wbrc.com

‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CNN) - A Rhode Island couple wanted their dog at their wedding, but he surprised them by racing down the aisle and trying to jump on the bride’s dress. With dog owners wanting their pets to participate in their weddings, doggie care services like For the Love of Paws now exist that do nothing but prep pets for the big event.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Dozens gather at NBC 10's Skin Check screening event

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News has partnered with the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Lifespan Community Health Institute, and Brown Dermatology to bring on a Skin Check screening on Saturday. Doctors screened 71 people for skin cancer at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett. "Getting in...
FUN 107

State to Purchase New Bedford’s Star Store for $1

BOSTON — With a vote to formally endorse the Massachusetts FY23 budget slated for Monday afternoon, state legislators will also be approving an amendment to purchase the Star Store in New Bedford — for just $1. That's because for more than 20 years, Massachusetts poured money into the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Airport Connector project gets underway with ground-breaking ceremony

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation broke ground Monday morning on a project to improve and beautify the Airport Connector in Warwick. The $12.9 million project will include repaving the road and the installation of more than 400 plants and trees in both the median and the shoulder of the short highway that connects Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport with Post Road, Jefferson Boulevard and Interstate 95.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

“Lizzie Borden” making her return to Fall River

On a scorching hot day in Fall River, back in August of 1892, a heinous crime occurred. Spinster Lizzie Borden was accused, tried and acquitted of the vicious axe murders of her father and stepmother. This true unsolved mystery has fascinated people for over 100 years. Two people died on that day in 1892, but Lizzie continues to live on in American folklore.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Roch's Market in West Warwick to close

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Roch's Market is closing in West Warwick, however West Greenwich is gaining a newer and bigger market. The Roch family told NBC 10 they hope the new fresh foods store will be a launching pad for the area. "It'll be a full kitchen, about 17,000...
WEST WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Bones, ‘Belligerent Males,’ and an Owl

9:27 a.m. – A caller said she found pills at the intersection of Liberty and Somerset streets and was worried they might be harmful. Police collected the pills and took them to the police station to be destroyed. 7:23 p.m. – A caller told police someone on Marlborough Street...
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

Mulligan’s Island Weekend of Music in Cranston: Saturday Blues & Sunday Country

Rhode Island’s premier blues event returns to The Events Center at Mulligan’s Island, 1000 New London Avenue, in Cranston. Witness international blues performers up close on the large grass venue. With performers from around the nation and New England, the entire roster is full of talent. The music...
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy