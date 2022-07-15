La Crosse shooting suspect in custody after six weeks, two others face harboring charges

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting incident that left 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek dead is in custody, awaiting a court appearance Friday.

A La Crosse County judge issued an arrest warrant in early June for Jackson Greengrass, who faces 1st degree intentional homicide charges related to the May 22 shooting on La Crosse’s south side. Greengrass was arrested in Onalaska Friday.

Another man, 18-year-old Sage Hicke faces homicide charges for the death of Storm Vondrashek. Hicke allegedly shot Greengrass on May 22 as well. Hicke’s lawyers argue that he fired in self-defense. He turned himself into La Crosse Police on June 3.

In the criminal complaint, an Onalaska police officer stopped a car after noticing it was in a park after hours.

“They were driving around town in the very very early hours of the morning with ski masks on, it’s not cold weather,” assistant district attorney Danielle Kranz said during court intake.

Greengrass ran out of the car. 18-year-old Jakob Moran and 18-year-old Sarah Thesing were also in the car at the time. Both Moran and Thesing initially denied knowing Greengrass. Officers later arrested Moran and Thesing for harboring and aiding a felon.

After the traffic stop— a resident called the police and said Greengrass knocked on the door and asked if he could use their Wi-Fi.

“He did try to contact a citizen in that area, use her Wi-Fi, and also asked for a ride,” Kranz said.

The 17-year old then attempted to escape on a stolen bike.

“He was found to be running along the bike trail and did steal a bike from a mobile home park and attempted to flee on that,” Kranz said.

Police eventually found him on a nearby bike trail. In court today, the ADA asked the judge to keep Greengrass behind bars until his case is over.

“We do believe that length of time that has passed since the incident happened and that intervening missed court appearance does indicate that he is a flight risk,” she said.

The judge set Greengrass’s bond at $75,000 — cash. Moran is being held on $10,000 cash bond.

“He made statements to officers that he wanted to go to jail so that he could be released the next day. He is giving indications he will flee and his record indicates he is a threat to public safety,” Kranz said about Moran.

Because Thesing has no prior criminal history, she was given a $1,000 signature bond.

Greengrass will return to court on July 22nd.

