ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

A new mental health line launches nationwide Saturday. What to know about 988 in Indiana

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnFVL_0ggzKuTm00

A new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, is launching across the U.S. Saturday.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is aiming to be an easier way to request support and care for people going through mental health-related distress or for people who are concerned about a loved one.

“By making this an easy, three-digit number, more individuals will reach out for help when they need it,” Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, secretary of Family and Social Services Administration, said in a press conference Thursday.

The number will not replace Indiana's current 211 number or the Be Well Crisis Helpline, which can be accessed via 211. The previous number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, will remain available.

The new number, 988, also will continue to encompass the Veterans Crisis Line.

Here's what you should know about accessing 988 in Indiana.

Youth helpFrank, Linda Reich's kNot Today wants prevention education in every Indiana school

How can I contact 988?

The 988 code will be available across the U.S. for calls starting Saturday in English and Spanish. There are also translation services for over 250 languages.

The Saturday launch is a deadline from the Federal Communications Commission for an individual in any state calling 988 to be connected with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Depending on your location, 988 may be available earlier.

Text and chat are currently only available in English, though translators are working to expand to Spanish as well.

When texting or chatting 988, you will be connected with a group of Lifeline crisis centers which will respond to chats and texts. Text and chat services are currently only available in English.

The service will continue to be expanded, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

What's the difference between 988 and 911?

Calling 911 is currently the number for all emergencies, including calls related to mental health emergencies and suicide-related calls. However, most 911 dispatchers have not been specifically trained in how to handle suicide-related calls or mental health crises, according to a fact sheet from Mental Health America.

"Although law enforcement response is often not necessary or appropriate for mental health crisis situations, police are typically the first responders activated by 911 calls," the fact sheet said.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors, who are trained to speak with people in suicidal or emotional distress, will handle all incoming 988 calls.

Currently, fewer than 2% of calls to the lifeline require emergency assistance from 911, according to SAMHSA.

However, it should be noted that calling 988 will not directly connect you with any kind of emergency resource for police, fire or medical emergencies. For all other emergencies, call 911.

DoyelMental health is not a convenient topic, and it's too important to ignore

What will happen when I contact 988 in Indiana?

When calling 988, callers will be connected with the local Lifeline network crisis center, based on their area code.

The change to 988 is not just a number, “but the beginning of a long-term plan to provide crisis response across the state,” Rusyniak said.

Indiana currently has three National Suicide Prevention Lifeline centers in Indiana: A Better Way Services in Muncie; Mental Health America — Wabash Valley Region in Lafayette and Crisis Contact in Gary.

Christopher Drapeau, executive director of prevention suicide prevention and crisis response for the FSSA's Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA), said Indiana will be adding two 988 centers in the state to address increased calls to 988.

One of these is Mental Health America of Indiana, which currently facilitates the BeWell crisis helpline, and the other is RemedyLIVE in Fort Wayne, FSSA spokesperson Jim Gavin said.

"As of today, our Indiana centers answer about every three out of four National Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls that reach them and they're committed as a group, as a team, to increase Indiana's in-state answer rate to above 90% by this time next year in 2023," Drapeau said.

If one of Indiana's local centers can't answer a 988 call, that call will be rerouted to a national backup center. Rusyniak said they are expecting higher call volumes due to the greater accessibility of dialing 988.

"988 is an easy number to remember and the way information spreads today through social media and word of mouth, we will see, I think, an increasing number of calls around the country to it," he said.

Drapeau said that Indiana is also working to standardize the way crisis specialists respond to calls, and looking to ramp up capacity for 988 chat and text services.

"The reason why we want to make sure we're doing this is that so those in crisis will receive predictable and consistent services, no matter who responds to them, moving forward," he said.

Wider funding and impact

The Indiana House introduced a bill in the 2021 session that designated the DMHA to have primary oversight over suicide prevention and crisis services activities as well as designation and coordination for 988 lifeline centers.

The legislation, which has since been passed and enacted, also establishes a statewide 988 trust fund and sets forth requirements for organizations to be designated as a 988 crisis lifeline center.

The FSSA also mentioned in a press release Thursday that DMHA is allocating new funding to mental health programs, including $54.8 million in grants to local centers and organizations. The administration is also working to support pediatric mental health services through a partnership with Riley Children's Health.

“One serious, lingering result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been widely-recognized by experts all over the country is a worsening of our mental health crisis,” Rusyniak said in a press release. “This major infusion of funds, spread throughout Indiana, will provide more access to mental health care, expand the mental health workforce, and invest in our state’s mental health infrastructure.”

Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Dial 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org/chat for chat. For Spanish, dial 1-888-628-9454 or call 988 and press 2. Call 800-799-4889 for support for those who aredeaf or hard-of-hearing.

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 and dial 1. Text 838255 or chat on veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat.

Indiana Suicide Prevention: in.gov/issp

Mental Health America of Indiana: mhai.net

Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386 for a confidential suicide lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth. Text START to 678-678 or go to bit.ly/3PoIRgA for chat. If you need to leave the website quickly, press the "escape" key three times.

Be Well Indiana: in.gov/bewellindiana. To reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline, dial 211 or 866-211-9966, enter your zip code and follow the prompts and press 3 for the helpline.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

FSSA announces new funding for mental health services, launch of Indiana 988 for crisis response

Last Updated on July 15, 2022 by Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is providing new funding to help build and support projects in Indiana to improve mental health services for Hoosiers. This includes funding appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly in House Enrolled Act 1001, and additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other sources.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Four Independents on Indiana’s Ballot for November

There’ll be a handful of independent candidates on Indiana’s ballot in November. Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians have automatic ballot access, but independents and other third parties must gather petition signatures to qualify for the ballot. Four independents have met the deadline to do so for Indiana House seats...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana lands millions to invest in startups, small businesses

Indiana is set to receive up to $99.1 million in federal funding to expand access to and increase capital for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Monday the state is one of the first 14 to be approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana beaches under advisory for blue-green algae blooms

Nine Indiana lakes are under the state Department of Natural Resources’s third-highest advisory level for blue-green algae blooms. Some beaches at Brookville, Cagles Mill, Cecil M. Harden, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Salamonie, Whitewater and Worster lakes were under the advisory as of Sunday evening. State officials say swimmers should take...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb issues statement on the 2022 State Fiscal Year Close-Out

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2022 state fiscal year close-out with $6.1 billion in reserves. “Indiana’s economy is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the lowest unemployment rate in state history, higher-than-expected income tax revenues, and growing our state’s GDP at a faster rate than the national average while meeting the essential needs of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I have called a special session to return $1 billion to taxpayers because it can’t wait until next year as we all face rising inflation costs. I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education, and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life. I want to thank state fiscal leaders for their continued fiscal diligence that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention
WISH-TV

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Many Hoosiers Still Awaiting $125 Tax Rebate

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered $125 rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But 1.7 million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load, and the company notified her office last week that it was short of paper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
103GBF

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Larger taxpayer refund? Lawmaker calls for increase as state reports $6 billion surplus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
newsfromthestates.com

Buttigieg move a blow for Indiana Democrats

Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Two seriously injured in early morning I-80 crash in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. The location was just east of Calumet Avenue.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy