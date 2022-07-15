Drug Free Coalition cautions parents of cannabis-related products

The Queen Anne’s County Drug-Free Coalition is currently focused on cautioning parents of local teens about access and availability to untested and unsafe cannabis-related products, which are largely unregulated with no required age restriction and are being widely sold in Queen Anne’s County. There is no scientific evidence they are safe when inhaled or eaten. These products are often infused with CBD or Sativa from the marijuana plant. Some are sold in a smokeable form including electronic smoking devices. These products are sold without any regulation, or minimum age, and their chemical makeup is unknown and constantly changing, making it difficult for legislators to create laws to regulate.

The members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug-Free Coalition believe these products need to be banned as they are currently in at least 20 other states, and at a minimum regulated, with age restrictions. Queen Anne’s County adolescents should not be able to walk in a store and buy the unregulated and untested products in a smokeable or edible form. Most adults can easily research the contents of these products and make informed purchase decisions from there. However, teens tend to hear misinformation about the products they believe produce a high, and they buy no matter the potential danger or the price.

Many adults believe there are health benefits from CBD pills and oils, for relieving pain, anxiety and improving appetite. Prescription CBD oil is considered an effective anti-seizure medication. Currently the only CBD oil approved by the FDA is Epidiolex. CBD oil is being studied as a treatment for other conditions. Those studies are not complete.

Because they can, retail stores across Queen Anne’s County are selling these products. In some cases, in back rooms but mostly in plain view. The Coalition would like all QA adults to be aware, caution their children and grandchildren that these products are out there and they can be dangerous for kids and young adults.

Coalition Chairperson Warren Wright cautions parents, “Most adolescent brains develop by age 25. Prior to that, young people’s brains are vulnerable to any substance that interferes with the natural pathways that regulate emotion, mood and behavior. Marijuana plants contain many different compounds known as cannabinoids that can adversely affect the brain. Many of these legal products easily accessible to youth also have synthetic substances which can be very harmful to our youth.”

Found in marijuana, CBD has very little THC (the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state). These new products are not regulated and often sold in combination with other chemicals such as Delta 8. These products are sold in different forms, joints, beverages, edibles, or candies. Some are designed to mimic established brands, and are many times infused with THC levels exceeding legal limits.

Hemp is excluded from the Controlled Substance Act because it contains no more than .03% THC. Delta 8 can be extracted from the hemp plant through a chemical process or synthetically created in a lab from CBD at a higher THC level. It has not been approved by the FDA. It is banned in more than 20 states.

The Maryland Legislature will take this matter up in the January 2023 session. The Coalition urges county citizens to contact your elected officials prior to the next session and express your opposition to the availability of these unregulated products. The Maryland Cannabis Commission says people think they are getting medical cannabis, when in actuality they are getting Delta 8 THC, untested, unregulated, and with unknown contents. One can by pre-rolled joints using hemp flower and sprayed with a distillate of Delta 8.

There are two varieties of Delta-8 — marijuana and hemp. Delta-8 THC has not been approved by the FDA, but has been found to be available locally in cigarette form and in an electronic smoking device.

Another very questionable product is called Kratom. A tree growing in Southeast Asia, its leaves contain opioid compounds. It is used as a tea, and has been found being sold in pill or in liquid form in Queen Anne’s County. Coalition volunteers purchased it recently, a very small container of liquid sold for $20. This drug is not associated with fatal overdoses, but it can be laced with other compounds, and it is supposedly attractive for the potential high. Continued use may cause dependence. In recent years some people have used Kratom to control cravings from other addictive drugs. There is no scientific evidence it is safe or effective for this use.

The Queen Anne’s County Drug Free Coalition is a volunteer citizen group that has been active in the county for over 25 years. They meet bi-monthly and welcome new members at any time. The Coalition supports the annual Opioid Awareness “Purple” campaign, the Prescription Drug Take Back Days, educational events in the local schools, panel discussions and an educational booth at the annual 4-H Fair in August.

More information about the Coalition can be found by visiting their Facebook Page or by contacting Coalition Chairperson Warren Wright at qacdfc@gmail.com.