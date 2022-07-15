ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Police execute search warrant on home of barricaded North Providence man, new charges pending

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said that the man who barricaded himself inside of his home Wednesday is now facing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero...

www.abc6.com

Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police investigation leads to arrest, seizure of firearms, cash, marijuana

“New Bedford police detectives have seized 3 firearms as a result of an investigation into drug activity. On July 15, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 1595 Braley Rd. The target of the investigation was JOSHUA WASHBURN, 27. During a search of the apartment, over 430 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, and $1,257 in cash were located.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Cadillac Lounge robbery, person of interest in custody

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — Workers arrived on scene at the Cadillac Just before 3:00 on Monday afternoon to find manager Eddi Iamondi running out the door saying the lounge had just been robbed. He recalled the scene to ABC6 earlier. “And as I’m facing the safe, I’m taking out...
PROVIDENCE, RI
North Providence, RI
North Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigate South End Stabbing

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police are investigating a stabbing that injured one man in the city's south end earlier on Monday. Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said south end patrol units responded to a call for a male stabbing victim in the area of Acushnet Avenue and Rockland Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Top Rhode Island labor leader arrested by state police on DUI charge

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A top labor leader in the state has been arrested on a DUI charged in Johnston. Michael Sabitoni, 55, of Johnston, has been charged with DUI-first offense and refusal to submit to a chemical test and speeding. According to Rhode Island State Police and court...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested and facing drug charges, Norton police say

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said a man was arrested Friday evening after finding suspected drugs on him. Norton police responded to Mansfield Avenue at 7 p.m. for reports of a man that appeared intoxicated and trying to drive his vehicle. When they arrived, police identified Christopher WILD...
ABC6.com

Pawtucket woman sentenced to jail in crash that killed friend

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was sentenced to jail in a crash that killed her friend last year. The single-car crash happened on Jan. 16, 2021, on Interstate 195 in Rehoboth. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

20-year-old Providence man sentenced to over two decades in prison for shooting, seriously injuring, 26-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court in a shooting. 20-year-old Nashon Causey entered a plea of nolo contendere to assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting; discharge of a firearm resulting in injury; and carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Natick Man Tries To Steal $9,800

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on multiple charges, after he tried to steal $9,800 from someone’s bank account. Police arrested Richard Manning, 57, of 43 Curve Street of Natick at the Citizen’s Bank branch at the Stop & Shop at 235 old Conn Path on July 15 at 5:28 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police officer accused of punching woman at abortion rally set to appear in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer who is accused of punching a woman at an abortion rally last month is set to appear in court. Jeann Lugo is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at sixth Division District Court. He is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct charges, after the June 24th incident where he can be seen on video shot by bystanders apparently punching Jennifer Rourke in the face.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man allegedly steals over $25,000 from Cadillac Lounge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A manager at Cadillac Lounge in Providence said he was robbed at gunpoint after a man took off with $25,500 on Monday afternoon. Ed Imondi, 83, said he was counting money around 2:45 p.m. on Monday when the man stole $3,500 out of his hands. The man the instructed Imondi to open the safe where he took $22,000 in $1 bills.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Area Police Investigating Weekend Accidents

No matter where you went this weekend in the state, it was pretty busy on the roads. In Warwick, a woman is dead and her husband is still in the hospital after a driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake at Tommy's Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue in Warwick Friday. Police have not commented as to whether there will be in charges against the driver.
WARWICK, RI

