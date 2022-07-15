PHOTOS: Massive fire destroys furniture store, multiple buildings burned in Tappahannock

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large structure fire in the town of Tappahannock has burned down multiple burnings in the area.

The fire was first reported to 8News around 12 p.m. Multiple viewers reported that the fire was located at the Martin Sale Furniture Store at 224 Prince St. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the fire.

The intersection of Queen Street and North Church Lane is currently closed. According to VDOT, a 1.5-mile-long traffic backup is building on Downing Bridge as a result.

VDOT is reporting that motorists cannot access the Northern Neck by crossing the Downing Bridge and no reopening time is available at this point.

Officials are asking members of the public to stay clear of the area while the fire remains in progress.

