Tappahannock, VA

PHOTOS: Massive fire destroys furniture store, multiple buildings burned in Tappahannock

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION: Massive fire causes devastation in downtown Tappahannock, businesses, buildings reduced to ash

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large structure fire in the town of Tappahannock has burned down multiple burnings in the area.

The fire was first reported to 8News around 12 p.m. Multiple viewers reported that the fire was located at the Martin Sale Furniture Store at 224 Prince St. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the fire.

Video of the Tappahannock fire provided by Kim Massaro

The intersection of Queen Street and North Church Lane is currently closed. According to VDOT, a 1.5-mile-long traffic backup is building on Downing Bridge as a result.

Video of the Tappahannock fire provided by Bryce Ramsey

VDOT is reporting that motorists cannot access the Northern Neck by crossing the Downing Bridge and no reopening time is available at this point.

Officials are asking members of the public to stay clear of the area while the fire remains in progress.

Video of the Tappahannock fire aftermath by Paul Nevadomski, 8News

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)
(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

