ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Had an Emotional Breakdown While Facing Recovery Setback on the Golf Course

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0ZDY_0ggzJqz500
Tiger Woods GDA Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency.

Tiger Woods had an emotional moment at the 18th fairway of the British Open at St. Andrews on Friday, July 15. It wasn’t about failing to qualify for the upcoming rounds this weekend; it was something more poignant than that.

The elite athlete had a goal to come back and play here after his February 2021 car accident and subsequent leg injuries that took over a year to rehab. With his achievement unlocked, Woods took that famous walk down the 18th green where fans greeted him with a standing ovation. He took off his baseball cap and waved to the crowds in appreciation, but it took just a moment before the tears started welling up in his eyes. He lowered the lid from his hat and put his hand up to his eyes to try and stop the flow. The golf enthusiasts screamed and cheered while he looked up at the stands with an emotional face — Woods was feeling every minute of this moment.

The sports legend explained at the press conference why he was so tearful before taking his last shot. “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” the 46-year-old golfer shared. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.” He then added, “So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

The British Open won’t return to St. Andrews for another five years and Woods doesn’t know if he will be playing PGA golf at the age of 51. It was a medical miracle he was able to return for the 2022 championship, so he certainly understands that this last moment on the course with the fans was a gift he will always treasure.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have struggled with drug or alcohol addiction.

Comments / 8

camille
21h ago

Tiger has had his time in the sun and has an amazing life. Don’t wasted your time feeling sorry for him, feel sorry for people who are having trouble feeding their families or lost loved ones ti COVID. Time to retire Tiger.

Reply
3
Rich Morrison
1d ago

He found out that the management of the hotel where he was staying had his bags put out on the sidewalk. Thanks for coming.

Reply
2
Related
golfmagic.com

Here's what Rory McIlroy did to start Tiger Woods' tears on 18 at St Andrews

Tiger Woods has told how Rory McIlroy's cap tip started his tears as he strolled down the 18th hole for very possibly the final ever time in The Open at St Andrews. It was almost like a "meant to be" moment as Woods played the 18th as McIlroy walked down the 1st, holes which share the same fairway.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith fires back at LIV Golf question after big Open Championship win

Cameron Smith is living the high life right now, having just produced one of the single greatest final rounds in PGA Tour history. His -8 final round propelled him to his first-ever Open Championship victory, and he was absolutely delighted to have achieved the feat. While it seemed nothing could bring him down, Smith seemed rather caught off guard by a question from a reporter, who was asking him whether he’d consider the jump to LIV Golf. In an answer that won’t exactly have golf fans feeling confident in Cameron Smith’s PGA future, the Australian champ responded, via Brendan Portah, saying that he is focused on playing golf and would be letting his team handle “those things.”
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ advice for Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland on surviving Sunday at St. Andrews

What does it take to win on Sunday at St. Andrews? According to Tiger Woods, not a whole hell of a lot. During NBC’s Sunday broadcast from the Open Championship, on-course reporter John Wood read aloud a text exchange with Tiger in which the 15-time major champ revealed his Sunday “advice” for the tournament’s co-leaders. The overarching theme?
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is all-time jabbed with just 3 words at Open Championship

Justin Thomas nearly missed, and Shane Lowry did not. Though the jovial Irishman, as Thomas pointed out, had had this all teed up. Let’s set the scene. A day earlier, during the first round of the Open Championship, Thomas had hit his tee shot on the 18th at St. Andrews, and according to the Open’s website, his ball went 252 yards. But Thomas described it better.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pga Golf#St Andrews#British Open
The Spun

Look: Genie Bouchard Beach Photos Are Going Viral

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has been dealing with some unfortunate injuries in recent years. Thankfully, Bouchard is still managing to enjoy her summer - and rightfully so. Bouchard has shared some photos of her vacation outings on social media. Hopefully we'll see Bouchard back thriving on the tennis court...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022 prize money: How much will players earn at St Andrews?

The 150th Open Championship will feature a record prize fund at St Andrews this week. The total purse has increased by 22% to over £11.6m while the winner of the Claret Jug will claim a tournament record £2.1m. That figure also represents a significant increase with Collin Morikawa taking home £1.6m for his victory last year. Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.The...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Reflects On ‘Sobering’ News He Was Given By Doctors

Big E suffering a broken neck earlier this year was something that shocked and saddened the wrestling world, and while he has thankfully been able to avoid surgery, he was told just how serious it could have been. The former WWE Champion landed directly on his head when taking a...
WWE
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
Golf.com

British Open money 2022: Total purse, payout breakdown, winner’s share

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The winner of golf’s oldest major at golf’s oldest course will take home a record-breaking paycheck never seen before in Open Championship history. The winner of the 2022 Open Championship on Sunday will take home $2.5 million out of a $14 million purse...
GOLF
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy