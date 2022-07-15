ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hurry—Bobbie Organic Baby Formula Is Back In Stock at Target But Supply Won't Last Long

By Brittany Leitner
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The shortage on baby formula across the United States has been one of the most stressful supply chain issues that Americans have had to deal with post-COVID. One of the most popular formula brands, Abbott, was just cleared to resume production in the U.S. by the FDA, so production should be picking up soon again, but in the meantime, Target is making an effort to bring European and European-style baby formula brands to stores.

To combat the issue of waning stock, Target has picked up two brands to make formula more accessible to Americans. First on the lineup is Bobbie Organics , an American-born brand that mimics European-style USDA organic formula. Previously, it was only available direct-to-consumer, and unless you were a subscriber, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on a can. Now that Bobbie has landed at Target, the fight for a can is a bit easier, although stock routinely sells out online.

Bobbie is produced in partnership with small farms that produce organic milk from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows. And before you ask, yes, it meets FDA requirements for infant-safe formulas. Right now, you can shop Bobbie at Target.com in 14 oz and 24 oz canisters, but hurry because this inventory won’t last long. The 14 oz canister is on sale for $25.99 while the 24 oz goes for $41.99.

As frustrating as it is, formula is still highly in-demand so stock will go in and out and vary while shopping online. But in addition to Bobbie, Target also picked up stock of a popular European brand to sell stateside.

Bobbie Infant Formula

Bobbie Infant Formula

$24.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Target has been working to increase its supply of baby formula by purchasing products from the U.K. and does place in-store and online shopping limits for bulk-buying. Typically the limit is two to four units of product per shopping trip, but this might vary depending on brand, store and online purchases. You can also set alerts from Target.com to be notified first when your product will be available.

Kendamil is the brand Target brought in from the U.K. that’s also in stock as of this publication. It’s free of palm oil and completely plant-based. It retails for $33.99 for a 31.7 oz container.

Kendamil Formula

Kendamil Formula

$33.99


Buy now

Sign Up

It’s nice to see Target taking actionable steps to bring in more formula options to stores and online. The next time you’re in a store, swing by this section to see if Bobbie and Kendamil are on the shelves, and if not, the online store will routinely be restocked.

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shoppers face £454 jump in annual grocery bills as food inflation soars

Shoppers are set to see their grocery bills for the year leap by £454 after food and drink inflation hit the second-highest level on record.Retail research firm Kantar revealed that grocery price inflation leapt to 9.9% over the four weeks to July 10, rising sharply from 8.3% in the previous month.Researchers said they saw the fastest increases in prices for products such as dog food, butter and milk.Supply chain issues and labour pressures have added to costs in food production, which are now being fed back to shoppers.Taking a barbecue as an example, buying burgers, halloumi and coleslaw for some...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

These Are the Top 7 Products That SheKnows Readers Bought This Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. And just like that, Amazon Prime Day has come and gone. This year, the highly anticipated sale started on July 12th and ended on July 13th. The sale featured markdowns across beauty, home, electronics, toys, and more on the website. According to an Amazon press release, “This year was the biggest Prime Day event for Amazon’s selling partners, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business,” the mega-retailer reported. SheKnows readers definitely shopped the sale, and couldn’t get enough of celebrity-loved beauty items, home...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Swears by This $9 Tool That Customers Say Is a ‘Must Have’ for Makeup Removal

Click here to read the full article. When something is Drew Barrymore approved, it’s good in our books. Earlier this year, Barrymore took to TikTok to show her beloved fans her nighttime skincare routine to help herself wind down. In the video, she showed the products she’s loving right now, including a sustainable product for removing makeup. She started the video by saying, “I just used my Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads.” Now it’s no secret that celebrities love Garnier, but we’re itching to know more about this Barrymore-approved pad. Buy: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads $8.99, originally $10.49 The Garnier SkinActive...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Dupe for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — Now 40% Off on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to dupes we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous dupe for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own. But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect dupe. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Infant Formula#Organic Products#Organic Milk#Baby Formula#Americans#Fda#European#Target Com
The Independent

British workers see biggest drop in regular pay since records began

Britons have seen regular pay fall by nearly 3 per cent - the largest decrease since records began.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released their latest assessment on average weekly earnings as the UK grapples with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.It found regular pay - which excludes bonuses - had fallen by 2.8 per cent between March and May this year when taking inflation into account. This was the biggest drop since records began two decades ago.Total pay - which includes bonuses - saw a drop in real terms, going down by 0.9 per cent between...
GAS PRICE
SheKnows

Your Dogs Will Feel Like Royalty In This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed At Costco

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing we like to do more on a nice summer day than sit out in our Adirondack chair, enjoying the beautiful weather, relaxing, and thinking about life. But we can’t be the only ones who feel a pang of guilt when we look over and see the dog sitting on a dirty, hot patch of ground when we’re basically sitting in summer’s answer to a throne. What’s the solution? It’s not overcompensating with doggy treats, nor is it allowing your 80 pound golden lab to sit in your lap. Costco has the...
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Hottest night on record for UK as temperatures set to rise to 40C on Tuesday

The UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday as the extreme heat saw temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.It comes as a high of 40C is predicted for Tuesday, amid growing travel chaos.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat.The Met Office tweeted: “It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK.🌡️ It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK ⚠️Temperatures didn't fall below 25°C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9°C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990#heatwave #heatwave2022...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
Reuters

Marketmind: Hiring warnings -- premature?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Much of the inflationary heat across the developed world has been generated by labour shortages. But of late, a raft of U.S. corporations -- Meta (META.O), Tesla (TSLA.O), Apple and Goldman Sachs among them -- have warned they will slow hiring.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

These 10 Items Are Still on Sale After Prime Day—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day may have just ended, but there are still plenty of deals going on. Whether you want to snag high-quality cookware that’s gotten the approval of Ina Garten or appliances from TikTok-famous Dash, there are plenty of post-Prime Day deals to shop. And if you’re looking to stream some new movies, Amazon is offering discounts on smart TVs to enhance your viewing experience. These post-Prime Day deals are now available to both Prime members and nonmembers alike. So, no worries if you don’t have a subscription, but definitely still take advantage of a completely...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This ‘Easy-to-Use’ Hair Dryer Brush for 75% Off Reportedly Gives ‘The Perfect Blowout’ & Is a Great Dupe for the Viral Drybar Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know how or when it happened, but hair-drying brushes have been all the rage the past few years. Why have just a hairbrush and a blow dryer when you can have one handy tool? It seems like a new one comes out nearly every day. Our eyes have been set on the Drybar Blow Dryer Brush,
HAIR CARE
Reuters

Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

July 19 (Reuters) - Oil rose slightly on Tuesday, paring earlier losses and after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session, amid concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures for September settlement gained 17 cents to $106.51 a barrel by 0645 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.
TRAFFIC
SheKnows

Oprah Loves This ‘Buttery Soft’ Barefoot Dreams Cardigan & It’s 30% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Barefoot Dreams has been known to be one of Oprah’s most loved brands, from their plush robes to the celeb-fave throw blanket. But there’s another cozy staple from the Oprah-approved brand that made her favorite thing’s list a few years back: The CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. And with over 3,800 reviews at Nordstrom, shoppers seem to favor this delightfully soft sweater as well. Typically $116 at full price, this flowy cardigan is now under $80 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. For a limited time, you can get a little over 30 percent off this beloved cardigan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

This Innovative Jump Rope Takes Tripping Out of the Equation & This is the Last Chance to Get It for $12

Click here to read the full article. One, two, three — then you trip over the jump rope, disrupting your cardio. Jumping rope can be a great way to get your blood pumping and heart-rate up — it doesn’t require a trip to the gym, it costs much, much less than a Peloton and doesn’t take up any space. However, it’s less ideal of an exercise when you can’t keep up with the swinging rope and constantly have to start and stop your workouts. It can be frustrating. But now, there’s a rope-less, tangle-free jump rope out there. You can mimic...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Important BTS Items That Aren’t On Your Radar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While it may seem like summer just started, your kids will be back in school before you know it. And while I completely understand wanting to soak up every piece of summer, shopping for back-to-school items the day before school starts are going to cause more chaos than relaxation in the long run. But do not fear, because everything you need for your kid’s back-to-school wardrobe can be bought with a simple click (thank goodness for online shopping, amirite?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Nordstrom Put All of Olaplex's Best-Selling Products on Sale Together For The First Time – & It'll Save You Big

Click here to read the full article. Between blow drying, styling, and dips in the pool this summer, our hair can start to look pretty dry, damaged, and dull by September. But don’t give up, ladies – there is hope for getting back your gorgeous, healthy hair! Right now, Nordstrom is selling a set of Olaplex’s best selling products, all packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine that will tame your tresses. The Olaplex Bond Maintenance System at Nordstrom is a bundle of the three products you need ASAP for your hair. The set includes a jumbo-size No. 3 Hair Perfector...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy