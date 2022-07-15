Hurry—Bobbie Organic Baby Formula Is Back In Stock at Target But Supply Won't Last Long

Click here to read the full article.

The shortage on baby formula across the United States has been one of the most stressful supply chain issues that Americans have had to deal with post-COVID. One of the most popular formula brands, Abbott, was just cleared to resume production in the U.S. by the FDA, so production should be picking up soon again, but in the meantime, Target is making an effort to bring European and European-style baby formula brands to stores.

To combat the issue of waning stock, Target has picked up two brands to make formula more accessible to Americans. First on the lineup is Bobbie Organics , an American-born brand that mimics European-style USDA organic formula. Previously, it was only available direct-to-consumer, and unless you were a subscriber, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on a can. Now that Bobbie has landed at Target, the fight for a can is a bit easier, although stock routinely sells out online.

Bobbie is produced in partnership with small farms that produce organic milk from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows. And before you ask, yes, it meets FDA requirements for infant-safe formulas. Right now, you can shop Bobbie at Target.com in 14 oz and 24 oz canisters, but hurry because this inventory won’t last long. The 14 oz canister is on sale for $25.99 while the 24 oz goes for $41.99.

As frustrating as it is, formula is still highly in-demand so stock will go in and out and vary while shopping online. But in addition to Bobbie, Target also picked up stock of a popular European brand to sell stateside.

Target has been working to increase its supply of baby formula by purchasing products from the U.K. and does place in-store and online shopping limits for bulk-buying. Typically the limit is two to four units of product per shopping trip, but this might vary depending on brand, store and online purchases. You can also set alerts from Target.com to be notified first when your product will be available.

Kendamil is the brand Target brought in from the U.K. that’s also in stock as of this publication. It’s free of palm oil and completely plant-based. It retails for $33.99 for a 31.7 oz container.

It’s nice to see Target taking actionable steps to bring in more formula options to stores and online. The next time you’re in a store, swing by this section to see if Bobbie and Kendamil are on the shelves, and if not, the online store will routinely be restocked.