CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County schools is reporting a large decrease in the numbers of students enrolled in their Pre-K program, and they think a new application process might be part of the issue. Albemarle Schools pre-K coach Lisa Molinaro says they have about 140-to-150 applications received for a capacity of 208 students. They’ve moved to an exclusive online application process, whereas they were paper applications pre-pandemic. She says the online application is quite long and a bit complex — especially for families where English is not their primary language — but they can help.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO