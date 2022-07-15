ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel spill in Evangeline Parish shuts down La 104

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

Update: 2:13 p.m. – Evangeline Parish sheriff’s Office reports that Oberlin Road is now open.

Original story, 11:36 a.m . MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a large diesel spill on La. 104 in the outskirts of Mamou.

The spill has occurred near the intersection of La. 104 and Oberlin Road. Deputes have closed La. 104 between Bergeron Road and George Soileau Road.

There is no timeframe available for clean up, but HazMat and Department of Environmental Quality officials have been notified.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

Louisiana Government
