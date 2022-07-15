City of Buffalo employee charged after search warrant uncovers rifles, cocaine and cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Buffalo employee is facing multiple charges after a search warrant uncovered rifles, cocaine and cash.

Police said the search warrant was conducted Thursday on Heussy Avenue and the following was allegedly recovered:

Loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle

10 additional rifles

More than half a kilogram of cocaine

$4,600 cash

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a digital scale and packaging materials were also allegedly recovered and he is accused of possessing the the narcotics with intent to sell.

According to police, 43-year-old Daryl Voigt faces the following charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia

A City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that Voigt is a City of Buffalo Department of Public Works employee and he has been suspended without pay.

The district attorney's office said prosecutors requested that Voigt be held without bail. He was released under supervision. He is scheduled to return on August 26 for a felony hearing.