ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Death of Miami County Jail inmate Friday morning under investigation

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y58lK_0ggzHYMX00
Miami County Sheriff's Office Contributed photo

TROY — A man from West Milton, recently booked in the Miami County Jail was found dead in his jail cell Friday morning, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

>>MetroParks rangers seek public’s help identifying woman pulled from Great Miami River this week

Jason Ray, 47, was found unresponsive in his jail cell around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Duchak said in a media release. Ray was discovered unresponsive during routine cell checks and jail staff members performed life-saving measures after discovering him.

Ray was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Duchak said.

A preliminary investigation found no indication of foul play and a medical event is suspected to be his cause of death, Duchak said. However Ray’s official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>>Beavercreek man drowns in Lake Michigan after trying to rescue boy struggling in water, police say

Ray had been booked in the jail Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of drug possession.

“Ray was assigned to a single cell and had interacted with corrections officers earlier in the morning. Detectives were summonsed to process the scene and start a death investigation,” Duchak said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Police arrest Miami County man wielding an axe

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Ludlow Falls was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene of the crash with an axe. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a 44-year-old man was taken into custody after his vehicle went out of control on Peters Road. Miami Valley Today reported that the vehicle went off the side of the road, rolled twice and ended up in the ditch. The man then fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the vehicle.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Preble County man arrested on multiple felony charges

A Preble County man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a traffic stop on State Route 235 near State Route 274 Friday afternoon just after 4 o'clock. The Washington Township Police Department pulled over William Abrams, 44, of West Manchester, for a broken front windshield and a loud exhaust.
Fox 19

Police: SUV fled Butler Co. crash that severely injured couple

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV that fled a serious crash last week. The crash happened last Thursday, July 14, according to the Trenton Police Department, leaving an “elderly couple” with severe injuries. Police reference the crash in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
West Milton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Daily Advocate

Hicks sentenced on drug charges

GREENVILLE — Hicks sentenced on drug charges. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Bobby Hicks, 30, of Gettysburg, was sentenced Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She previously...
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Police seek identity of theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of stealing from a Kettering business.  The Kettering Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing a woman as she walks out of Target with a shopping bag on one arm. She is wearing an orange dress with a black sweater over […]
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Lake Michigan#Police#Great Miami River#Cox Media Group
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department reports a rise in vehicle break-ins and theft

You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft. The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those hot spots. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Dayton. Crews responded to the stabbing on South Van Lear Street just after 1:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. Dispatch tells us the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Lanes blocked on I-75 near Middletown due to crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash on northbound I-75 that is blocking the two left lanes, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at the OH-122 exit at 5:53 p.m. Traffic is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Hit and run kills pedestrian in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a vehicle hit and run in Miami Township late Friday night. Michael Staats, 51, of Loveland, was walking southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike around 10:00 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Staats was fatally struck by...
LOVELAND, OH
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy