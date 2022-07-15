Pflugerville's Killian named Regional Superintendent of Year

Pflugerville Superintendent Doug Killian has beennamed the Region 13 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.

Killian was one of 20 state regional superintendents of the year. Region 13 serves 60 school districts, 23 charter schools and 19 private schools in Central Texas. The regional winners will be placed in the running for the state Superintendent of the Year Award. Five finalist will be selected from the 20 regional award winners. The state winner will be announced in September in San Antonio.

School boards nominate their superintendent, who are then evaluated on their leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employment relations, student performance and commitment to public involvement in education.

"Dr. Killian realizes the rich heritage and legacy of PfISD being a destination district with outstanding outcomes and works diligently to sustain and enhance that expectation," Board President Vernagene Mott said in a news release. "As we have watched many leaders across the state resign amid the extreme challenges, he has remained steadfast in his charge to lead our district and ensure a positive educational experience for our students."

Killian became the Pflugerville superintendent in 2017. He has 13 years of superintendent experience having previously served for seven years in the Hutto school district.

“I’m honored to have been nominated by my board and I’m proud of the work we have been able to do in Pflugerville, in spite of the challenging conditions we’ve faced the last few years," Killian said. "It has truly a team effort with my board and my staff. All superintendents deserve to be recognized for the extraordinary efforts they have made in the last few years and I’m to humbled to be able to represent Region 13.”