Boone County, MO

Former Mizzou College of Engineering fiscal officer charged with multiple felonies after investigation

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Horse riding lessons, big-screen televisions intended for a United Way fundraiser, leather chairs from a student lounge and shrubbery are among a list of items former University of Missouri College of Engineering financial services director Brandon Guffey allegedly stole or fraudulently purchased, according to court documents.

Charges against Guffey in Boone County Circuit Court, filed Wednesday, are felony stealing, felony forgery, felony fraudulent use of a credit device and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit device.

Guffey waived formal arraignment and his attorney entered a "not guilty" plea on his behalf. No hearings have been scheduled.

The university fired Guffey in January and began an audit. Released in late June, the audit detailed how complaints by 18 staff members in the College of Engineering were consistently ignored, allowing thefts to continue.

The audit states Guffey had the trust of the current dean of the College of Engineering and of the previous dean, giving him the ability to influence behaviors.

Guffey is among three employees who have lost their jobs because of the situation.

The audit found direct evidence of theft of more than $30,700 from the university, with some of the items stolen or purchased with an MU credit card recovered. Another $132,352 including cash and consumer electronics stolen from the university had not been recovered.

The felony stealing charge alleges thefts with a value of more than $25,000.

A probable cause statement by the Missouri State Highway Patrol includes theft of two Apple iPhone 13 Max Pro phones valued at $6,457 combined and an iPad with a value of $1,399.99.

Two TVs with 75-inch screens intended for United Way fundraisers were removed, one of them turning up in Guffey's home, according to the statement.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Guffey removing two blue leather chairs from a student lounge in Lafferre Hall. Employees reported seeing the chairs in his house.

Guffey allegedly used a university-issued credit card or directed other employees to make purchases with their cards.

There was an alleged purchase of $4,293 worth of laminate flooring at a home improvement store. He allegedly bought shrubbery, plants and bushes from multiple stores. He also allegedly paid $240 for horse riding lessons for his daughters in Clark.

The forgery charge alleges Guffey created an invoice with the purpose to defraud. The felony fraudulent use of a credit device alleges Guffey used an MU credit card to buy mulch and landscaping merchandise worth at least $750. The misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit device relates to the alleged use of an MU card for horse riding lessons.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

#Felonies#Equestrian#United Way#Mu
