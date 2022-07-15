ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kopp's has the best ice cream in Wisconsin, according to Yelp. Except it sells frozen custard.

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Yelpers like Kopp's.

Kopp's Frozen Custard in Greenfield has been named the best ice cream spot in Wisconsin, according to Yelp.

Just one problem. Kopp's doesn't sell ice cream.

It's a frozen custard place with locations in Greenfield, Brookfield and Glendale.

"How can a custard place be the best ice cream???" one poster on Facebook lamented. "That’s 2 totally different recipes."

"Who's the MORON writer who doesn't know that there is a DIFFERENCE between CUSTARD and ice cream?" penned another, practicing their upper-case rhetoric game.

Welp, Yelp.

In anticipation of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17, Yelp ranked the best places to get ice cream in the U.S. and Canada.

To concoct the list, Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 2021 and April 2022.

So, "ice cream category." Got it.

But it raises the question: What IS the difference between ice cream and frozen custard? (See, two can play the upper-case game.)

What's the difference between ice cream and frozen custard?

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a key difference has to do with the yolks. Ice cream contains less than 1.4% egg yolk, while custard contains at least 1.4% egg yolk.

It's a bit more complicated than that, and at least one attorney, possibly many more, created light reading for those who want to dig in. It can be found under the aptly titled Requirements for Specific Standardized Frozen Desserts.

Because after a good meal, who doesn't like to get that first, delicious bite of a specific standardized frozen dessert?

Of course, there were plenty of Facebook commenters who were just fine with the ranking, whether for ice cream, frozen custard, sorbet, sherbet, gelato or any other good-tasting, frozen treat.

"My favorite!!!!" said one poster about Kopp's.

"Totally agree," said another. "We're from suburbs of Chicago. Wish Kopps would come south. Love their custard!"

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

