ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester apartment building evacuated after signs of collapse

By Craig S. Semon and Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Leeyk_0ggzGW3w00

WORCESTER - An early-morning roofing job at a Mill Street apartment building apparently led to construction material falling through the roof, weakening the building and forcing the evacuation of residents.

There were no reported injuries.

"This building will be vacant for a while," Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said at the scene. "It is uninhabitable as we speak. Nobody is coming back to this building until a structural engineer says they can."

The 32-unit building at 267 Mill St. has been undergoing renovations.

Besides a gaping hole in the roof, some upper-floor porches collapsed.

Throughout the day, residents who were forced from their apartments looked on as firefighters assessed the damage.

Rachel Storey, 40, is a resident of the fourth-floor apartment where the roof caved in. She said she hustled toward the exit, staying close to the walls after her bedroom and living-room floors swallowed her belongings.

She grabbed a few clothes and a water bottle as the floor of her apartment started to collapse.

"I was running from my bedroom because the bedroom caved in," she said. "I was running through the living room and the living room was already caved in."

About 10:15 a.m. Friday, the Fire Department was dispatched for alarms sounding at the Pond View Apartment Homes, behind Mill Street Motors.

"They're doing a roofing job on the building," Roche said.  "It looks like whatever the load on the building is came through the middle of the roof."

Upon arrival, firefighters evacuated all the occupants of the building, Roche said.

"We are going to determine the weight load on the roof and try to remove the weight load and get a structural engineer to come access the damage and (determine) whether entry can be made into the building," the deputy said.

"The decks are part of the collapse," Roche said. "We believe that the roof collapse pushed the deck upward because they are tied to the floor joist and ceiling joist."

Storey, the resident, said the roof of the building had been plagued by leaks since she moved in a couple of years ago.

Jacob Elbirt lives in the second-floor apartment right, below where the roof gave in. He ran out of his apartment with his cat, Zoey.

“I heard some dribbling water in my kitchen. I went to go to check it out and the entire ceiling opened up and started gushing water,” Elbirt said. “I heard the Fire Department knocking on everybody’s door, telling them to evacuate. So I grabbed my cat and got the hell out of there… In the 10 seconds that it took me to grab my cat and get out the door, the water was ankle deep.”

The American Red Cross and a bus from the Worcester Regional Transit Authority were on scene to help displaced residents.

The apartment complex recently changed handing. On June 2 it was acquired by Fren Management, a Franklin company, according to the Registry of Deeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq3pb_0ggzGW3w00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester apartment building evacuated after signs of collapse

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Boston

Displaced tenants confront Worcester landlord after apartment collapse

WORCESTER - "You talk to us like we are trash!" Dozens of angry tenants brought more chaos to their apartment building Monday, where days earlier a partial collapse left more than 80 people displaced."I think the landlord should be stepping up. It's his responsibility to house us," said resident Ivory Filmore. The group confronted the owner of the 32-unit building, demanding he give them a place to live. Many of them refused to take the security deposit checks he and his wife are now offering. "Nobody's taking a check," yelled one of the tenants.  "We need to be more than...
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Crews from around the region fight brush fire in remote part of Leominster

LEOMINSTER — Crews from around the region spent a second day Monday working to put out a forest fire in a remote section of the city. The fire is located deep in the woods off Exchange Street, past the Distributing Reservoir and near former granite quarries. “It could not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Construction Material#Accident#The Fire Department#Mill Street Motors
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Purchasing a Police Boat to Patrol Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is purchasing a police boat equipped with safety equipment to patrol Lake Quinsigamond after dusk. According to a memo from WPD Chief Steven Sargent to acting city manager Eric Batista in response to a City Council request, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Coes Pond, South Worcester Playgrounds Closed for 2 Days for Repairs

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks announced Monday they would be closing a pair of city playground for two days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, both the 5 to 12 years old section of the Coes Pond playground on Coes Street and the South Worcester playground -- also known as Harry Sherry Field and as Maloney Field -- on Cambridge Street will be closed for safety surface repairs.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from lake over the weekend

A Massachusetts man has drowned while at a lake over the weekend. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a young man was pulled from Silver Lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus yesterday and later died. The victim is identified as Maynor Salas Lopez, 21, of Lynn. Preliminary...
SAUGUS, MA
MassLive.com

Felicia Obeng identified as woman shot and killed in Saturday Cambridge Street shooting in Worcester

Family members have identified Felicia Obeng as the victim of a deadly shooting in Worcester Saturday night, according to Boston 25 News. Worcester police officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of a ShotSpotter activation, according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. Police received a call while the officers were on the way reporting a gunshot victim at the location.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at three-family home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG — Crews from Fitchburg and surrounding communities worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed part of a multi-family building. The fire at 118 Intervale Road was reported around 2:25 p.m. Thursday. According to Fitchburg assessors' records, the three-family building is valued at $234,400. Thick black...
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Two-alarm fire breaks out at Grafton Wyman Gordon site

GRAFTON – A fire under a large forging press at Grafton’s Wyman Gordon plant drew emergency crews to the area early Thursday morning. The incident grew to a two-alarm fire, according to the Grafton Fire Department. Though the fire’s location did pose challenges to emergency crews, first responders...
GRAFTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy