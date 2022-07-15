Saturday's local summer sports schedule

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL

Baseball

International League

WooSox at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. (Harbor)

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts at Westfield, 1 p.m. (Bullens)

Central New England Association

Ronnie's at Littleton, 10 a.m. (High School)

Tyngsborough at Bellingham (2), 11 a.m. (Tetreault, Mendon)

Auburn at Lunenburg, 1 p.m. (Marshall)

Clinton at Shrewsbury, 1 p.m. (High School)

American Legion

Zone 4 playoffs

Wild-card round 1

Single elimination

Hudson at Leominster, 11 a.m.

Framingham at Milford, 7 p.m.

Little League

Junior League

State Tournament

Pool play

North Reading at Holden,10 a.m.

Auburn at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Little League

Major Division

State championship

At Gonsalves Park, Woburn

Canton (District 11) vs. Joe Schwartz (District 4), 10 a.m.

Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.

