The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. July 7, 1:36 a.m.: Police received a report of a person sleeping behind a shed at an apartment complex on Mt. Auburn Street. Officers encountered the man who said he had missed the bus to get home to Belmont. Police found he had two warrants: one from Malden District Court for driving under the influence of alcohol, and one from Salem District Court for defrauding a restaurant. Joshua Grasso-Martin, 25, of Belmont was arrested on the warrants and taken to the Police Station.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO